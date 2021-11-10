Give Thanks With This Autumn-Perfect Thanksgiving Tablescape

Nothing says welcome to the dinner table like a picture-perfect tablescape. From festive, autumn-inspired decor to time-saving, irresistible side dishes that will be the star of the show, you’ll want to gobble up these Thanksgiving must-haves.
In A Time Crunch?
Don’t fret. These tasty pre-made foods will step up your hosting game in seconds.
Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat
Complement any course with these versatile, flavorful rice blends that microwave in 90 seconds and come in three delicious flavors — Herb & Butter, Garlic & Olive Oil and Spicy Spanish. $2.19, available at retailers nationwide. Find where to buy.
Salt & Straw
You’ll want to gobble up sweet ice cream blends including Candied Walnut Cheesecake and Parker House Rolls with Salted Caramel. Pints of the Moment: Friendsgiving Series, $65, saltandstraw.com.
Simply Organic
Just mix the packet contents with warm water to create a creamy sauce that’ll enhance vegetables and meat. Turkey Gravy Mix, $6, amazon.com.
Tablescapes You’l Be Thankful For
Anthropologie
Oak Leaf Side Plate, $14, anthropologie.com.
Burke Decor
Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper, $45, burkedecor.com.
Crate and Barrel
Grateful Copper Trivet, $20, crateandbarrel.com.
Juliska
Rustic Rope Natural Charger, $42, bloomingdales.com.
Zara Home
Floral Dinner Plate With Antique-Finish Rim, $13, zarahome.com.
IVV
Italian Retro Cocktail Glasses, $49 (Set of 2), food52.com.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Ribbed Corner Tassels Table Runner in Pumpkin Brown, $18, target.com.
Terrain
Preserved Beech Leaf Bunch, $38, shopterrain.com.
Mark and Graham
Wood Bread Cutting Board, $119, markandgraham.com.