Give Thanks With This Autumn-Perfect Thanksgiving Tablescape

Nothing says welcome to the dinner table like a picture-perfect tablescape. From festive, autumn-inspired decor to time-saving, irresistible side dishes that will be the star of the show, you’ll want to gobble up these Thanksgiving must-haves.

In A Time Crunch?

Don’t fret. These tasty pre-made foods will step up your hosting game in seconds.

Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat

Complement any course with these versatile, flavorful rice blends that microwave in 90 seconds and come in three delicious flavors — Herb & Butter, Garlic & Olive Oil and Spicy Spanish. $2.19, available at retailers nationwide. Find where to buy.

Rice A Roni

Salt & Straw

You’ll want to gobble up sweet ice cream blends including Candied Walnut Cheesecake and Parker  House Rolls with Salted Caramel. Pints of the Moment: Friendsgiving Series, $65, saltandstraw.com.

Salt and Straw

Simply Organic

Just mix the packet contents with warm water to create a creamy sauce that’ll enhance vegetables and meat. Turkey Gravy Mix, $6, amazon.com.

Simply Organic

Tablescapes You’l Be Thankful For

Anthropologie 

Oak Leaf Side Plate, $14, anthropologie.com.

Leaf

Burke Decor 

Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper, $45,  burkedecor.com.

Decanter

Crate and Barrel 

Grateful Copper Trivet, $20, crateandbarrel.com.

trivet

Juliska

Rustic Rope Natural Charger, $42, bloomingdales.com.

trivet

Zara Home 

Floral Dinner Plate With Antique-Finish Rim, $13, zarahome.com.

plate

IVV 

Italian Retro Cocktail Glasses, $49 (Set of 2), food52.com.

Votive

Hearth & Hand  with Magnolia 

Ribbed Corner Tassels Table Runner in Pumpkin Brown, $18, target.com.

Table Runner

Terrain 

Preserved Beech  Leaf Bunch, $38,  shopterrain.com.

VASE

Mark and Graham 

Wood Bread Cutting Board, $119, markandgraham.com.

Cutting Board

Comments

