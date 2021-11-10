Give Thanks With This Autumn-Perfect Thanksgiving Tablescape

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nothing says welcome to the dinner table like a picture-perfect tablescape. From festive, autumn-inspired decor to time-saving, irresistible side dishes that will be the star of the show, you’ll want to gobble up these Thanksgiving must-haves.

In A Time Crunch?

Don’t fret. These tasty pre-made foods will step up your hosting game in seconds.

Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat

Complement any course with these versatile, flavorful rice blends that microwave in 90 seconds and come in three delicious flavors — Herb & Butter, Garlic & Olive Oil and Spicy Spanish. $2.19, available at retailers nationwide. Find where to buy.

Salt & Straw

You’ll want to gobble up sweet ice cream blends including Candied Walnut Cheesecake and Parker House Rolls with Salted Caramel. Pints of the Moment: Friendsgiving Series, $65, saltandstraw.com.

Simply Organic

Just mix the packet contents with warm water to create a creamy sauce that’ll enhance vegetables and meat. Turkey Gravy Mix, $6, amazon.com.

Tablescapes You’l Be Thankful For

Anthropologie

Oak Leaf Side Plate, $14, anthropologie.com.

Burke Decor

Wine Carafe with Oak Stopper, $45, burkedecor.com.

Crate and Barrel

Grateful Copper Trivet, $20, crateandbarrel.com.

Juliska

Rustic Rope Natural Charger, $42, bloomingdales.com.

Zara Home

Floral Dinner Plate With Antique-Finish Rim, $13, zarahome.com.

IVV

Italian Retro Cocktail Glasses, $49 (Set of 2), food52.com.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Ribbed Corner Tassels Table Runner in Pumpkin Brown, $18, target.com.

Terrain

Preserved Beech Leaf Bunch, $38, shopterrain.com.

Mark and Graham

Wood Bread Cutting Board, $119, markandgraham.com.