An Extra Fruity Fizz: Tribe’s CBD Blueberry Gin Fizz 

Everyone could use more blueberries in their diet, so why not smash a few into this new gin fizz cocktail? While you could add blueberries to many classic drinks, they blend in perfectly with the flavors in gin. Since gin already has traces of juniper berries, these sweet & tart aromatics mix wonderfully with a batch of antioxidant-rich blueberries.

For an extra dose of calm, Tribe CBD decided to add a little hemp extract to this fruit-forward cocktail. All you need is one dropperful of CBD oil to add plenty of chill to your brilliant blueberry bev.

Blueberry Gin Fizz Recipe

Everyone agrees that blueberries are a superfood, but what about spirits like gin? Surprisingly, when compared with other liquors, gin earns high marks from many nutritionists. Most of gin’s supposedly healthy features come from heavy traces of juniper berries. Current estimates suggest juniper has at least 80 antioxidant compounds, many of which don’t degrade in the distillation process.

One of the most notable benefits of juniper seems to be its effect on the circadian rhythm. Researchers claim juniper has certain compounds that help naturally ease you into bed, which makes gin an excellent choice for a nightcap.

However, we’d reckon it’s still safer to rely on a non-alcoholic supplement like CBD oil before bed rather than gin. FYI: Tribe CBD now sells all-natural CBD Sleep Shots with both hemp extract and melatonin. If you’re looking for a non-boozy way to get to bed, be sure to give this product a try.

Ingredients

2 oz gin

½ oz lemon juice

½ oz simple syrup

¼ cup blueberries, fresh

Seltzer water

Rosemary or thyme sprigs, garnish

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and blueberries into a cocktail shaker

Muddle until blueberries are well smashed

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain or pour into a pre-chilled rocks glass

Top with seltzer water

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and thyme or rosemary

Even if you’re not a fan of rosemary’s aromatics, you should consider easing this herb into your daily life. There are dozens of scientific studies that show rosemary is one of Mother Nature’s best brain boosters. For instance, in one trial, researchers found that students who took a test while smelling rosemary essential oil scored better than other groups.

There’s also mounting evidence that rosemary may play a crucial role in restoring hair loss. So, the next time you’re shopping for shampoo, be sure it has some rosemary in it!

Will CBD Make Me Smarter?

While it seems like rosemary could boost your brainpower, we still don’t know CBD’s effects on intelligence. However, it’s clear that CBD oil will make going to school way less stressful. Indeed, one study out of Japan found that CBD helped high school students tame social anxiety versus placebo. Chances are, if you’re less stressed in school, you will absorb more information.

Whether you’re nervous before a big test or a big date, Tribe CBD oil should help keep your stress in check.