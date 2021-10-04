Dr. Igor’s Keto Berry Clafoutis Recipe

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fresh Blackberries and Raspberries baked in a Creamy Egg Based Custard with Hemp Hearts, Cacao Nibs & Almond Flour sweetened with Monk Fruit, and topped with Salted Whipped Cream

GLUTEN-FREE/KETO/LOW-CARB/OVO-PESCATARIAN/VEGETARIAN

Total: 1 hour

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 40 minutes, 20 minutes to set

Makes: 8 portions

Allergens: egg, tree nuts

Treat yourself to this guilt-free dessert without having to worry about spiking your blood sugar, breaking your state of ketosis, or simply not consuming a bunch of simple sugars and starches to break your healthy diet streak, carbs on the side please!

Clafoutis is a baked dessert that originated in France. Traditionally, cherries are layered on the bottom of a buttered baking dish and an egg-based custard is poured over top. My version incorporates keto friendly ingredients such as monk fruit sweetener, berries, hemp and almond flour.

Berries are an amazing fruit packed with vitamins and antioxidants, and they are low in calories and sugar, but high in fiber. Hemp oil and hearts add an extra nuttiness to compliment the protein rich gluten-free almond flour, with lots of cream and butter to round out this sugar-free dish. Try this easy to assemble recipe and call yourself a baker in no time!

Ingredients

BOTTOM

1 tablespoon of hemp oil

4 oz of blackberries

4 oz of raspberries

WET

4 organic free-range eggs, beaten

½ cup of lakanto monk fruit sweetener

1 cup of heavy cream

4 tablespoon of ghee, melted

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

½ lemon, de-seeded, juiced and zested

DRY

2 tablespoons of hemp hearts

1 tablespoon of cacao nibs

½ cup of almond flour

⅛ teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

TOPPINGS

1 cup of room temperature heavy cream and a ½ teaspoon of sea salt (for whipped cream)

1 tablespoon of hemp hearts

1 tablespoon of cacao nibs

Steps

1.) Preheat an oven to 325F. Brush the bottom of a 9-inch round non-stick baking pan with the hemp oil. Arrange the raspberries and blackberries in the bottom of the dish.

2.) Gather your ingredients and start working on your batter. Start by mixing all the wet ingredients in a large mixing bowl (eggs, lakanto, heavy cream, melted ghee, vanilla, lemon juice and zest).

3.) Add the dry ingredients (hemp hearts, cacao nibs, almond flour, salt, cinnamon) into the wet ingredient and use a whisk to bring everything together. Position the clafoutis on the top shelf of your oven and underneath it place a baking dish filled with about an inch of warm water underneath the clafoutis for even baking. Bake the custard for 35-40 minutes or until the center is set and the dessert has risen.

4.) Remove the clafoutis from the oven and let it rest away from heat for 15 minutes before serving.

5.) Make your salted whipped cream by vigorously whipping a cup of room temperature heavy cream in a large (and deep for less splattering) mixing bowl. Use an electric beater if you have one. Stop whisking when medium to hard peak forms, add the salt and stir to incorporate.

6.) Garnish your finished baked berry clafoutis with the hemp hearts, cacao nibs, and a huge dollop of salted whipped cream. Enjoy!

Tips

When balking, always mix dry and wet ingredients separately for even baking results.

Generously grease the bottom of your pan. Make sure to brush up the sides as well so that your dessert comes out clean and cleaning the dish won’t be so hard after.

Whipping cream tips:

– start by using room temperature whipping cream. Air gets incorporated into it faster than when it’s cold.

– Use an electric beater if you have one. If not, a stainless steel whisk is perfect, just apply a little elbow grease and you are good!

– Adding the salt near at the end won’t deflate your whipping cream. If adding sugar, add near the beginning. If adding flavoring or liquid sweetener, add near the end.

– Do not over whip past hard peaks. If you keep going you’ll end up making butter.

– Don’t know what soft, medium or hard peaks look like? Taker a spoonful of whipped cream and turn it upside down. If it stays on the spoon (like a dairy queen blizzard!), you’re good.

Q&A

Can I make these into regular sized muffins? Yes. Bake them in a standard 12 muffin tin for 20-23 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted.

Where can I buy silicone molds? They are very common nowadays. Purchase from Amazon, chef tool stores or just do an easy google search and a source will pop up. They are also relatively cheap, last longer than stainless steel muffin tins and have more non-stick action!

