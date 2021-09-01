A Sweet Summertime Shooter: Tribe’s CBD Chocolate Strawberry Shots

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Chocolate pairs nicely with pretty much everything…especially fresh strawberries! Now that the summer is finally here, it’s a perfect time to dip these delish fresh berries in a bowl of melted dark chocolate. Better yet, you could use your chocolate-covered strawberries as a garnish for this “berry” boozy shot!

Before serving our delicious chocolate strawberry shooter, please don’t forget to add a teensy bit of Tribe CBD oil. Even a smidge of CBD will add tremendous calm to this tempting treat.

CBD Chocolate Strawberry Shots

While it’s more traditional to make melted chocolate in a bain-marie, that doesn’t mean you can’t use the microwave in a pinch. Indeed, many DIY recipes for chocolate-covered strawberries encourage you to nuke your chocolate chips. However, if you’re going to use this hack, please be sure to check your melted chocolate after every 10 – 20 seconds. You should also give your chocolate chips a good stir to avoid clumping.

Generally, chocolate strawberries should be ready to eat about 30 minutes after popping them in your refrigerator. While you should have no issues gobbling these goodies in one day, most chefs say they typically last about two days while refrigerated.

Ingredients

1/4 cup chocolate chips, melted

1 ½ oz. strawberry milk

1 ½ oz. chocolate liqueur

½ oz. vodka

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Prepared chocolate-covered strawberries

Directions

Prepare melted chocolate chips either in the microwave or a bain-marie

Dip the top rim of your shot glasses in melted chocolate

Pour strawberry milk, chocolate liqueur, and vodka into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into shot glasses

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with chocolate-covered strawberries

If there’s one annoying feature about strawberries, it has to be their seeds. Indeed, some people avoid this fruit because they hate these tiny seeds getting stuck between their teeth.

Interestingly, some dedicated scientists in Japan are working on seedless strawberries. If you’ve got extra money to splurge, you may want to purchase a package of these “Omakase berries” for a luxurious fruit-eating experience.

Even more fascinating, some researchers have developed “albino strawberries.” While these white strawberries look super weird, they taste just like a regular red cultivar. These spooky-looking strawberries are certainly worth scoping out for your next Halloween bash!

