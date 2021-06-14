Dr. Igor’s Vegan Avocado Green Goddess Dip Recipe

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Plant-Based Vegetable Dip with Soft Herbs, Almond Milk Yogurt & Hemp Oil

DAIRY-FREE/PALEO/PLANT-BASED/SOY-FREE/VEGAN/VEGETARIAN

Total Time: 10 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Makes: 10 servings (about 2.5 cups of dip)

Allergens: seeds, tree nuts

Go to your local farmer’s market and purchase the freshest, in season produce you can find and pair it with this vegan green goddess dip with creamy hass avocados that is delicious on every single vegetable!

This extremely easy to make appetizer is perfect as a snack to go alongside your favorite dippers like veggie sticks, crackers, olives and bread, or as a dressing to give your favorite bowl of salad a tangy lift.

Ingredients

1 large hass avocado, pitted

1 cup of unsweetened plant-based almond milk yogurt (I used kite hill)

¼ cup of parsley, chopped

¼ cup of basil, chopped

¼ cup of chives, minced

1 tablespoon of hemp oil

1 dropperful CBD oil

2 teaspoons of capers

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of nutritional yeast

½ teaspoon of salt

¼ teaspoon of white pepper

Steps

1.) Gather all the ingredients for the dip.

2.) Place all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.

3.) Serve the dip with your favorite vegetables and crackers on a big platter or charcuterie board. Enjoy!

Tips

Storing and shelf life: keep in an airtight container or a mason jar for up to 3 days or until the green hue of the avocado in the dip oxidizes in the refrigerator.

Mincing the chives, parsley, basil and garlic before blending everything together will avoid big clumps of garlic and stringy herbs in your dip.

If you are okay with dairy, go ahead and use your favorite brand of unsweetened plain yogurt from cow’s milk.

Q&A

What other types of plant-based yogurts can I use if I cannot find almond milk yogurt? There are plenty of vegan brands of yogurt out there nowadays so if you can’t find the kite hill brand I used in this recipe, try using another unsweetened plain yogurt made from plant milks like cashew milk yogurt, coconut milk yogurt, soy milk yogurt or hemp milk yogurt. Personally, I think almond milk yogurt tastes the best in this recipe, but feel free to taste all other possible combos!

Can I use other green herbs in this recipe? Cilantro, tarragon, dill and chervil work great in this green goddess dip too.

