Is ‘Boston Hempire’ Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

These days, CBD is just about everywhere you look, whether it’s in a dispensary, a health-foods store, a gas station or online, the options are endless. But are they all reliable?

CBD has become all the rage in the wellness and health industries, and rightly so. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a compound naturally derived in cannabis and hemp plants. It has been found to contain antioxidants and strong anti-inflammatory properties. CBD is thought to be beneficial for things like anxiety, stress relief, pain management and even Epilepsy.

When shopping for quality CBD products, especially online, fact checking with third-party lab test results is the best way to ensure a legitimate and reliable CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We provide you with everything you need to know before buying CBD online. From pesticide and solvent tests to rare cannabinoids and THC levels.

Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert score card rating scale to get the most reliable product for your individual needs. Today we bring you a few delta-8 THC vape products from ‘Boston Hempire’, and we think you will enjoy the quality of their cartridges as much as we enjoyed testing them:

“Today industrial hemp has been refined and cultivated on an entirely new level. Science has begun to play a key role in the hemp industry as we learn about the benefits that CBD can provide. Epilepsy and seizures have become new targets of exploration for CBD and how it can assist with the severity of these conditions. Pharmaceutical company’s are investing millions into researching CBD. We created Boston Hempire to bring you industrial hemp and hemp infused products that can be delivered right to your door with the same high-quality CBD found in these industries.” – Botson Hempire

‘Boston Hempire’ – Real Tested CBD Review

Boston Hempire Delta-8 THC High Life Vape Cartridge – Gorilla Glue

First up from Boston Hempire, we tested their Gorilla Glue Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge. This delta-8 cartridge received acceptable recommendation from our experts. With passes on all solvent and pesticide tests, this is a safe cartridge to use for delta-8. This cartridge ranks third in our Best Delta-8 THC Products category. That being said, this cartridge also contains a substantial amount of delta-9 THC, something to consider if you are trying to minimize your “high” feeling. This cartridge contains 647mg of delta-8 THC, which is a great amount, but also factor in the 136mf of delta-9 THC this cartridge contains prior to purchasing.

Boston Hempire Delta-8 THC High Life Vape Cartridge – Mango Sativa

Next up from Boston Hempire, we have their Mango Sativa Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge. This vape cartridge passed all solvent and pesticide tests and contains plenty of delta-8 THC. In fact, this cartridge contains a solid 593mg of delta-8 THC! This vape cartridge received an 84 out of 100 on our expert scale, with the only thing bringing its score down is the amount of delta-9 THC. This cartridge contains nearly 150mg of delta-9 THC, so be aware before buying if you are trying to avoid traditional THC. See how this vape cartridge ranks in our Best Delta-8 THC Products category here.

‘Boston Hempire’ – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

When it comes to purchasing CBD products, there are countless options and consumption methods. Ensuring the reliability of these products is the key to getting something safe and effective, especially if you are utilizing a product that is inhaled. Boston Hempire has quality CBD products, is reliable and transparent, and in line with most label claims. Boston Hempire has a variety of other CBD products available that we look forward to reviewing and comparing to their lab test results.

When you are shopping for a legit CBD product, always turn to third-party lab test results to ensure potency, purity, and overall quality. For more Real Tested CBD brand spotlights, click here.