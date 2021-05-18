Is ‘Absolute Nature CBD’ Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

There is a new star in the fields of health and wellness; say hello to CBD. This naturally derived compound is gaining more and more popularity for its potentially therapeutic benefits. From stress relief to pain management and sleep aid, CBD is becoming a great alternative for many people seeking relief.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many naturally occurring compounds in cannabis and hemp plants. CBD has the ability to work directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system. As research continues to emerge, and our understanding of all the benefits to CBD grows, so does the ever-changing market.

There are countless options available when it comes to CBD these days. From edibles to oils, vaporizers and topicals, there is a CBD product out there for just about everything and everyone. But not all CBD is created equal. With the number of options available on the market, finding a reliable and legitimate source of safe CBD can take a little research. Turn to Real Tested CBD to take the guesswork out of your CBD search. We test CBD products in our independent labs for purity, potency and quality; bringing the transparency needed within the cannabidiol industry directly to you.

Today we bring you a few products from “Absolute Nature CBD,’ and we think you will like what you see from this high-quality CBD brand as much as we enjoyed testing them:

“Our mission is simple, provide only the best 100% natural, unadulterated full spectrum CBD products to enhance the quality of life for our family, friends and customers. We feel that in this current “wild west” that the CBD industry has become, everyone deserves the right to have access to clean, quality, safe and honest CBD products. No hiding behind jargon, hiding ingredients, to the use of potentially harmful ingredients, along with open and transparent publicly published independent reporting (COA’s). Our ethos is to always provide all natural, ecologically friendly, clean, accurately labeled, premium quality CBD products to everyone. We absolutely stand by our products quality and potential.”

– Absolute Nature CBD

‘Absolute Nature CBD’ – Real Tested CBD Review

Absolute Nature CBD Full-Spectrum CBD + CBG Oil Drops

First up from Absolute Nature CBD is their Full-Spectrum CBD + CBG Oil Drops. This oil tested spot on the label claims of 500mg of both CBD and CBG, with 598mg of CBD and 532mg of CBG. Not only does this oil have an amazing amount of CBG in it, we found plenty of other rare cannabinoids we like to see from full-spectrum CBD products. This oil passed all solvent and pesticide tests with flying colors and ranks just outside our top ten Best CBD Oils. Not only is this oil packed with cannabinoids, it offers a great value to consumers, costing just about $0.16 per milligram of CBD. This CBD oil received a highly recommended review from our experts, especially if you are looking for a high-quality CBD oil that packs a good amount of CBG.

Absolute Nature CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Salve

Next, we have Absolute Nature CBD’s Full-Spectrum CBD Salve, taking the number one spot in our Best CBD Salve category! This CBD topical is highly recommended by our experts, with a high score of 89 out of 100 on our expert score scale. Absolute Nature CBD’s Full-Spectrum Salve tests over the label claim for CBD, with 586mg. Though there are a few rare cannabinoids missing that we like to see from full-spectrum products we did find some d9_THC and CBC in this salve. If you are looking for a high-quality CBD topical to try, we definitely recommend giving this one a go.

Absolute Nature CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture – 1000mg

Last, but certainly not least, we bring you Absolute Nature CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture in 1000mg. This CBD oil is packed with rare cannabinoids (including THC, CBC and CBG) making it a truly full-spectrum oil with over 1000mg of CBD (1034mg). This CBD oil offers a good value for customers, costing around $0.09 per milligram of CBD and just $2.44 per milligram of THC. With passes on all solvent and pesticide tests, this a great safe choice for a full-spectrum CBD oil that packs a potent dose of CBD. See how this CBD oil compares in our Best CBD Oils category.

‘Absolute Nature CBD’ – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

CBD is here to stay in the worlds of health, wellness and beyond. Reaping all the potentially therapeutic benefits of CBD can be made easy when you know where to look. No matter what your preference in product, turn to Real Tested CBD for the most reliable third-party lab test results and unbiased reviews.

When it comes to ‘Absolute Nature CBD,’ we highly recommend their CBD products as the quality and reliability are definitely there. ‘Absolute Nature CBD’ has some of the highest-quality CBD products we have had the pleasure of testing, and we look forward to reviewing more of their quality CBD in the future. For more Real Tested CBD reviews and lab-test results, click here.