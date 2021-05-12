Smooches And CBD! — Try Tribe’s CBD Kiss On The Lips Cocktail 

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Get your “smoochy face” ready; in this post, we’re going over the delightfully named Kiss on the Lips cocktail. A favorite in Bahamas-themed bars, this fruity concoction is the perfect way to enjoy a tropical vacation from the comforts of home. Anyone who likes their cocktails on the sweet side is going to love this exotic recipe.

To bump up this cocktail’s “relaxation factor,” we’re going to mix in a dropperful of Tribe’s high-quality CBD oil. Just a dab of our hemp-derived CBD is sure to send your mind soaring to a sunny, sandy shore.

CBD Kiss On The Lips Cocktail

Everyone agrees that the Kiss on the Lips is a tropical-themed cocktail. Unfortunately, there’s not much agreement over the ingredients that should go into this drink.

While you’ll find countless Kiss on the Lips renditions out there, the two traditional spirits in this recipe are rum and peach schnapps. Most often, the rum in this cocktail is either mango or coconut-flavored, but you could use whatever brand you’ve got on hand.

To these primary spirits, you could add any proportion of mango, orange, and pineapple juices. However, since our citrus-flavored CBD oil already has notes of orange, we thought adding OJ might be redundant. Plus, you’re going to get extra citrus flavor with the orange slice garnish. But if you’re super passionate about OJ, please don’t let us stop you from adding it to your drink!

Related: How does Tribe CBD compare to other big brands in the CBD industry? Click here to check out Real Tested CBD’s independent lab test results and review. Brining the transparency in CBD directly to you.

Ingredients

2 oz mango rum

1 ½ oz peach schnapps

2 oz pineapple juice

2 oz mango juice

Splash of grenadine

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange slices

Directions

Pour rum, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, and mango juice into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled cocktail glass

Garnish with grenadine, Tribe CBD oil, and orange slices

Although we all dream of a romantic “kiss on the lips,” dating can be downright terrifying! If you’re nervous before going on a romantic dinner date, please don’t feel alone. According to recent data, at least 89 percent of Americans experience anxiety before going out with a new girlfriend or boyfriend.

Luckily for you, a dropperful of CBD oil may help calm your pre-date nerves. Although there isn’t research looking into this specific issue, many studies suggest CBD may have anti-anxiety effects. Indeed, compared with a placebo, Brazilian patients who took CBD seemed to experience less anxiety while giving a public lecture.

So, be sure to add Tribe’s CBD oil to your “charm arsenal” before heading out on the town!

Could CBD Light Up Your Libido?

Although there’s not a ton of research on CBD’s aphrodisiac potential, there are plenty of people who swear this cannabinoid helps ignite their arousal. Arguably, any of the positive effects CBD has on libido come from its anti-anxiety components.

If you want to bump up CBD’s aphrodisiac potential, we’d recommend combining our CBD oil with traditional Valentine’s foods like dark chocolate and oysters. Some people claim warming herbs like ginger or cinnamon also enhance libido; so, be sure to add some Tribe CBD oil to your next cup of herbal tea!