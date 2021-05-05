Get “Hypnotized” With A Glass of Tribe’s CBD Incredible Hulk

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Of all the buff superheroes in comic books, the Hulk is probably the bulkiest dude. You’d have to be a fool to call this green giant a “wimp” when he’s in a rage. It’s precisely this “manly feature” that prompted one NY bar to create the macho Incredible Hulk cocktail. With just two ingredients, this is also one of the easiest cocktails to “smash” together at home.

Since hemp and the Hulk are both green, adding a bit of Tribe’s CBD oil to this cocktail just makes sense. Instead of amping you up, this CBD cocktail is sure to help settle your stressed-out nerves.

CBD Incredible Hulk Recipe

As hinted in the intro, mixologists created the Incredible Hulk for one reason: they wanted to make a drink that appealed to men. To be more specific, bartenders wanted to sell more of a blue-tinged beverage called Hpnotiq.

Released in 2001, Hpnotiq is an ultra-sweet liqueur with high traces of fruit, vodka, and cognac. Due to Hpnotiq’s sweet taste and brilliant blue color, it’s no surprise it earned a reputation as a “ladies libation.”

To remedy this situation, one New York bar started mixing Hpnotiq with the ultra-manly Hennessy cognac. Not only did this mix cut Hpnotiq’s sweetness, it also created a greenish tinge—hence the name “The Incredible Hulk!”

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Hpnotiq

1 ½ oz Hennessy cognac

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Pour Hpnotiq and cognac into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Although the most common name for this cocktail is the “Incredible Hulk,” you may see it listed under other titles on various bar menus. For instance, some people refer to this drink as the “Hip and Hen” to help them remember what goes in this cocktail.

There are also a few highbrow bars that dub this cocktail the “Green-Eyed Monster.” For those of you who slept through English Lit, that’s a reference to a famous quote from Shakespeare’s Othello.

Lastly, since the Hulk came out sometime in the early 2000s, it’s no surprise some patrons started referring to it as everyone’s favorite ogre: Shrek! The first Shrek movie was released way back in 2001.

Got Anger Issues? CBD Could Keep You Cool

Although you won’t transform into a green monster every time you’re angry, you may feel like one. Thankfully, there’s evidence CBD may be the “antidote” we all need for day-to-day stress. Multiple studies now suggest a daily dose of CBD could reduce anxiety far better than a placebo pill. So, taking a bit of Tribe’s CBD oil may help keep you mellow.

Want more info on our high-quality CBD oil? Please click here.

Related: How does Tribe CBD compare to other big brands in the CBD industry? Click here to check out Real Tested CBD’s independent lab test results and review. Brining the transparency in CBD directly to you.