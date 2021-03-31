A Lesser-Known Cuban Cocktail — Try Tribe CBD’s El Presidente  

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

During the dry days of Prohibition, many Americans “wet their whistle” in heavenly Havana. One of the many cocktails bartenders invented during this time was called “El Presidente.” Although many people have forgotten this Cuban classic, it’s a lovely libation for rum connoisseurs who are looking for some extra fun.

Although we’re not sure how popular CBD is in Cuba, we’re confident our citrus-flavored CBD oil adds some “zang” to this classic cocktail. The all-natural orange extract in Tribe’s CBD oil helps bring out the flavors of curaçao in this delish drink.

CBD El Presidente Recipe

Since El Presidente hails from Cuba, it makes sense that most recipes call for Cuban rum. However, if you’re not a cocktail connoisseur, you may be wondering if there’s a big difference between Caribbean rums? What sets Cuban rum apart from the competition?

Well, if you ask cocktail enthusiasts, Cuban rum brands tend to be the “lightest” in the Caribbean. This may have to do with the intensive boiling, aging, and purification procedures Cuban manufacturers must follow.

By contrast, Jamaican rum has a reputation for being “stinky”—in a good way! These funky flavors come from a unique fermentation process. So, if you’re looking for an exotic flavor explosion, Jamaican rum may be the way to go.

Lastly, let’s turn our attention to the tiny island of Barbados. Customers often claim the rums from this remarkable island have a sweet flavor profile that resembles caramel. Interestingly, Barbados rum brands often have a higher sugar content than spirits on other islands.

While you should stick with Cuban rum to make an “authentic El Presidente, don’t let that stop you from experimenting with the other rum varieties at your liquor store.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz aged rum

¾ oz dry vermouth

¼ oz orange curaçao

½ teaspoon grenadine

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange peel

Directions

Pour rum, vermouth, curaçao, and grenadine in a stirring jar

Add ice and stir until it’s well chilled

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and an orange peel

Whenever you open a bottle of vermouth, please remember to seal the lid and pop it in the fridge. Unfortunately, vermouth has a relatively short shelf life, especially if you leave it on the counter. To get the most use out of your product, you need to store it in the fridge immediately after opening it.

In most cases, vermouth will only last about one month. While this drink could still be “usable” for a few months, it will become increasingly “flat” with each passing week. Be sure to give your vermouth a good old smell test before pouring it into any future recipes.

Could CBD Get You Off Those Cuban Cigars? — New Science On CBD For Nicotine

It’s no secret that Cubans take great pride in the craft of cigar rolling. However, we now know nicotine can have harmful health effects over time. Thankfully, new research suggests CBD may help in the battle against nicotine addiction. One fascinating trial out of the University College London showed that CBD worked better than a placebo at reducing nicotine cravings.

While these findings are significant, please remember the FDA has yet to make any definitive statements on CBD. None of this info is meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any disease. If you’re interested in adding CBD oil to your treatment regimen, we’d recommend speaking with a certified doctor.