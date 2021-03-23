Is ‘IrieHemp’ CBD Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review  

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

The CBD is market is one of the fastest growing in America these days. CBD is thought to aid in a number of things, from stress relief to a sleep aid to possible pain management. When it comes to reaping all the potentially therapeutic benefits of CBD, finding a reliable and legit source is the only way to go. Here at Real Tested CBD, we independently test CBD products for purity, potency and quality, taking the guesswork out of your CBD purchase.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many naturally derived compounds found in hemp and cannabis plants. Thought research is still in early stages, there is promise in the direction of CBD having positive benefits for a range of health ailments. By working directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system, CBD can help the body maintain homeostasis, or balance.

There are countless options on the market when it comes to CBD. The best way to get the most out of your product is to find a good source. Turn to Real Tested CBD for the most transparent reviews in the CBD industry and the easiest way to find the best product for you. Today we bring you a few products from ‘IrieHemp CBD,’ and we think you’ll like what you see:

“As we grow our brand, CBD will always be a core component of our DNA, but not always the sole component. Our products start with hemp, from the seed to the plant, and the abundant spectrum of nutrients and cannabinoids it delivers.” – IrieHemp CBD

IrieHemp CBD – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight Review

IrieHemp Relief CBD Oil Tincture – 1000mg

First from IrieHemp we have their 1000mg Relief CBD Oil. This full-spectrum CBD oil is packed with all the rare cannabinoids we like to see in a full hemp product, (CBD, d9-THC, CBG, CBN and CBC!). This CBD oil tested very accurate to the label claim for the CBD milligram amount, with 1110mg. This oil also passed all solvent and pesticide tests with flying colors. If you are looking for a high potency CBD oil, especially a full-spectrum product not shy of THC, this could be a great choice for you. We recommend this CBD oil, though it is a bit on the pricey side. See how it compares to other CBD oils right here.

IrieHemp Pet CBD Oil Tincture – 250mg

Next from IrieHemp we have their Pet CBD Oil Tincture in 250mg. This CBD oil for pets tested accurate to the label claim with 283mg of CBD and almost every single rare cannabinoid we like to see in full-spectrum products. With passes on all solvent and pesticide tests, this is a good safe choice for CBD when it comes to your furry friends. This CBD oil ranks ninth in our Best CBD Oil for Pets category. We highly recommend this CBD oil for you pets, for its high-quality and it’s affordable price.

IrieHemp CBD – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

Finding the best product in a large market can be overwhelming, but that’s why Real Tested CBD is here for you. We take the guesswork out of finding a reliable and legit source of CBD. When it comes to ‘IrieHemp’ and their CBD products, we recommend them as a reliable source with quality products. See how IrieHemp compares to some of the other brands we have tested by checking out our other Brand Spotlight Reviews and all of our ‘Best Of’ CBD Categories.