Steamy, Salacious, And CBD! – Tribe’s CBD Passion Fruit Martini (aka the Porn Star Martini)

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

While the name might turn some people off, the Porn Star Martini is a delish dessert cocktail. First popularized on the UK club circuit, this fruity drink from the 80s has satisfied many “thirsty” customers’ cravings. OK, maybe this drink isn’t “orgasmic,” but at least you don’t have to worry about STDs!

For an extra dose of pleasure, we’re going to add a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil. The extra touch of cannabidiol should keep you chill while you sip this alluring cocktail.

CBD Porn Star Martini Recipe

The Porn Star Martini is noteworthy for many features, but the most intriguing component is the inclusion of passion fruit. Indeed, this cocktail is arguably the most famous mixed drink to include this tropical fruit. While some people try to sub with citrus, you can’t have a proper Porn Star Martini without passion fruit purée.

Unfortunately, some customers might have difficulty picking up fresh passion fruit in their local produce department. If you find yourself in this situation, don’t fret! Just add extra passion fruit liqueur to help compliment the vanilla notes.

While there are many fine passion fruit liqueurs on store shelves, Passoã remains a fan favorite. Although this company doesn’t own a patent on the Porn Star Martini, it’s arguably the most popular brand for this cocktail.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz vanilla vodka

½ oz passion fruit purée

½ oz passion fruit liqueur

1 tablespoon vanilla-flavored simple syrup

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Fresh passion fruit slice

~ 2 oz Champagne

Directions

Pour vanilla vodka, passion fruit purée, passion fruit liqueur, and vanilla syrup

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil and a passion fruit garnish

Serve with a Champagne chaser

Along with the strong presence of passion fruit, the Porn Star Martini is famous for including a Champagne side drink. Apparently, this bubbly addition is supposed to “cleanse your palate” in-between sips of tangy passion fruit. Sure, this might not be a “necessary” feature—but you’ve got to admit, it’s pretty classy.

Don’t like Champagne? No worries! It’s OK to swap out Champagne for another zesty beverage like prosecco or cava. Heck, you could even serve a side of seltzer water if you don’t have anything else on hand.

Could CBD Oil Light Up Your Love Life?

Believe it or not, many people are curious whether CBD could add some “ba-boom” to the bedroom. While many people report great anecdotal success, there’s no “hard” data on CBD’s effect on sexual health. However, some research suggests CBD has natural anti-anxiety properties.

So, while CBD might not be an aphrodisiac, it should boost your confidence before date night!

