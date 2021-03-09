Getting fit! Limitless CEO Jas Mathur and high-profile celebrity trainer TJ Hoban teamed up for a new deal to expand Bodycor supplements to a bigger audience.

Mathur, a well-known Canadian businessowner, acquired the Bodycor’s brand and platform from his longtime friend Hoban, whose worked alongside stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Suzanne Somers in the past.

“I created Bodycor as a premier brand of all natural products that athletes can rely upon. We fuel peak performance and personal greatness,” Hoban said of the partnership. “Working with Jas has been incredible. His work ethic in and out of the gym embodies the pursuit of personal greatness. His transformation is inspiring, and his massive push in the nutrition industry is phenomenal. I couldn’t be more excited for Bodycor to now be part of the Limitless X house of brands. Together we will help everyone raise their game to achieve personal greatness.”

Mathur’s Limitless brand mantra reads, “Think Limitless, Live Limitless, Be Limitless,” and his collaboration with Bodycor will help those looking to adopt a healthier lifestyle to achieve the company’s goals. The Bodycor all-natural supplements were created with athletes and fitness enthusiasts in mind using high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge formulas. Using the Bodycor pre-workout, vitamins and other products will help workout fanatics feel both fit and healthy. Later this month, the Bodycor product line will be sold on limitlessx.com.