Pamper yourself with these low tech (yet affordable) tools celebs use to prep for the red carpet. The votes are in, the results are amazing.

GLAMOUR AWARD SEASON PREP

Influencer Yuri Sinata @yurisinata shares inspiration on how to achieve award-worthy skin with Japonesque.

BEST TOOL FOR CLEAR SKIN

Hello new best friend. At last, an at-home tool that works like the ones professionals use. The Complexion Perfection Blemish Kit features 4 unique tools that help clear pores and all types of blemishes — small loops for white heads, a flat loop for stubborn black heads and a lance that delicately pierces white heads. It really does it all.

BEST TOOL FOR EXFOLIATION

Be luminous! This drugstore find is a celeb-fave. The Complexion Perfection Dermaplaners help remove dead skin, peach fuzz and facial hair while improving your skin’s texture and giving you a natural glow. Not for the everyday, but every few days — a good exfoliation can do wonders.

BEST TOOL FOR RESTRUCTURING

The new beauty upgrade: microneedling. It’s about running a hundred tiny needles across your face to increases skin’s ability to absorb serums, moisturizers and improve overall skin texture. And it works. The Complexion Perfection Micro Needle Roller allows you to do this at home, once a month or as needed.

BEST TOOL FOR INFLAMMATION

Radiant & toned skin for the win. This magical tool is a must-add to your morning routine. Simply pop The Complexion Perfection Ice Roller in the freezer for 20 minutes; roll under the eyes, over forehead, cheeks, chin and jawline and it will cool your skin to calm puffiness, inflammation and give dull skin a brightened appearance.

For more award-worthy tools and inspiration, head over to @Japonesque.