Lady Gaga Offering $500,000 Reward to Return Stolen Bulldogs After Dog Walker Shooting

The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her pups.

Lady Gaga‘s two French Bulldogs were stolen and dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot during an incident in West Hollywood on Wednesday, February 24.

While the songstress is in Rome, Italy, filming her upcoming film Gucci, the 34-year-old singer’s dog walker took her three dogs — Koji, Gustav and Miss Asia — out before being approached by two gunmen. TMZ was first to report the news, with sources telling the publication that the men took Koji and Gustav while Miss Asia ran away. She was later recovered by the police. As for Fischer, he was shot four times in the chest, according to a separate report by the Daily Mail.

A rep for Gaga confirmed to People on Thursday, February 25, that the “Shallow” musician is offering a $500,000 reward for information regarding the return of her missing pets.

