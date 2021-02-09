Is ‘Medterra CBD’ Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

These days, CBD is just about everywhere you look; whether it’s in a dispensary, a health-foods store, a gas station or online, the options are endless. But are they all reliable?

CBD has become all the rage in the wellness and health industries, and rightly so. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a compound naturally derived in cannabis and hemp plants. It has been found to contain antioxidants and strong anti-inflammatory properties. CBD is thought to be beneficial for things like anxiety, stress relief, pain management, and even Epilepsy.

When shopping for quality CBD products, especially online, fact-checking with third-party lab test results is the best way to ensure a legitimate CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We provide you with everything you need to know before buying CBD online. From pesticide and solvent tests to rare cannabinoids and THC levels. Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert scorecard rating scale to get the most reliable product for your individual needs. Today we bring you a few products from Medterra CBD:

“Medterra provides customers with true seed to sale purchases. Our industrial hemp is grown and extracted in accordance within the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Each and every product that leaves the facility must be third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.” – Medterra CBD

Medterra CBD – Brand Spotlight Review

Medterra CBD Tincture Oil – 3000mg

First up we have Medterra’s 3000mg CBD Tincture. This CBD oil tests very accurate to the label, containing 3035mg of CBD. As stated, this is a CBD isolate product so the presence of rare cannabinoids we like to see are missing. This CBD oil is a safe bet for anyone with drug testing concerns as it is completely THC free. This CBD oil also offers a really great value to consumers, costing just about $0.04 per active milligram of CBD. With flying colors on all pesticide and solvent tests, this isolate CBD oil gets a recommended review from our experts and a score of 79 out of 100 on our expert score scale. This oil does rank in our top 100 Best CBD Oils.

Medterra CBD – Real Tested CBD Key Takeaways

When it comes to purchasing CBD products, there are countless options and consumption methods. Ensuring the reliability of these products is the key to getting something safe and effective. Medterra has quality CBD products, is reliable and transparent, and in line with label claims.. Medterra has a variety of other CBD products available that we look forward to reviewing and comparing to their lab test results.

When you are shopping for a legit CBD product, always turn to third-party lab test results to ensure potency, purity, and overall quality. For more Real Tested CBD brand spotlights, click here.