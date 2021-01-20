This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

That 70s Drink – Tribe’s CBD Harvey Wallbanger

If you were shaking your groove thing in the 1970s, chances are you downed your fair share of Harvey Wallbangers. Arguably, the Harvey Wallbanger is the most popular Screwdriver variation in existence. Although it might not be as hot as in the days of disco, the Harvey Wallbanger is still a fun cocktail any time of the day.

To help bring this trendy drink into the 21st century, why not add a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil? Indeed, since our CBD oil has traces of orange oil, it blends perfectly in this famous OJ cocktail.

CBD Harvey Wallbanger Recipe

Unquestionably, Galliano L’Autentico is the ingredient that sets Harvey Wallbanger apart from other Screwdriver renditions. Indeed, had the Harvey Wallbanger been less successful, it’s unlikely we would have known about Galliano L’Autentico.

So, what the heck is this fancy-sounding ingredient—and what’s the deal with the super-tall bottle design? First off, Galliano L’Autentico is an Italian liqueur that was first created in the 19th century. Although we don’t know everything that goes in this drink, most people describe it as a mix of vanilla and licorice.

As for the distinctive bottle design, manufacturers claim it’s supposed to look like an artifact from an old Roman structure. Specifically, this bottle is said to resemble a Greco-Roman column.

OK, now that you know what Galliano is, you’re probably wondering what else you could do with this drink. While you could drink Galliano on its own as an aperitif, it’s relatively easy to work into other cocktails. Anything you feel could use a little vanilla flavor will do well with this spirit.

For instance, many people love boozing-up their Coca-Cola or root beer with a dab of Galliano. Take a look at the many cocktails on Tribe CBD’s blog and see what Galliano might go good with.

Ingredients

2 oz vodka

½ oz Galliano L’Autentico

~ 4 oz orange juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange wedge

Directions

Pour vodka and Galliano L’Autentico into an ice-filled highball glass

Add enough orange juice to top your glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil.

Garnish with an orange wedge

As you could see, as long as you have the above ingredients, it’s not all that complicated to mix a Harvey Wallbanger. However, there is an easy way to “up the class” on this simple cocktail.

Some bartenders like to impress their clients by saving the Galliano L’Autentico for last. Instead of pouring it in as you’re building this drink, you could save it for the end and pour it over your bar spoon. While this trick will create a subtle top layer, it’s mostly for show.

Just know that if you use this trick, the Galliano won’t be well incorporated with the rest of the drink. If you want all of those unique flavors to blend, you should give your drink a little stir before sipping.

