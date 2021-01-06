Chilean Chill or Peruvian Perfection – Try Tribe's CBD Pisco Sour

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

As far as we know, the Pisco Sour is the only cocktail that’s a national drink in two countries. To this day, Peruvians and Chileans have heated debates over who created this delightful drink. Once you try this tasty cocktail, you’ll understand why both nations want the glory of owning it.

Since this cocktail calls for plenty of lime, you know we had to include a pinch of our citrus-flavored CBD oil! We’re pretty confident everyone in South America will love the positive vibes CBD adds to this beloved drink.

CBD Pisco Sour Recipe

If you’re going to make a Pisco Sour at home, then it’s kind of essential to have a bottle of pisco on-hand. For Pete’s sake, pisco is in this cocktail’s name! So, um, what the heck is pisco?

Put simply, pisco is a traditional type of brandy typically made in Chile or Peru. Since every manufacturer has different pisco procedures, there’s a great variety of liquor proofs and flavor profiles.

Picking the perfect pisco for this CBD cocktail largely depends on your preferences. Be sure to read a few descriptions to figure out if the pisco you’re looking at leans on the sweet or sour end of the spectrum.

If you’re feeling a little “pisco perplexed,” don’t worry! Most spirits experts say you can’t go wrong with a Peruvian “pisco puro.” As the name suggests, this pisco variety is “pure” (i.e., it only uses one grape variety). Many cocktail enthusiasts say the Quebranta pisco puro has delightfully sweet notes, which provides a nice contrast to the lime juice and angostura bitters.

Ingredients

2 oz pisco

¾ oz lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

1 egg white

½ dropperful of Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

A few dashes of angostura bitters

Directions

Crack a fresh egg over your cocktail shaker and drop in the white

Pour pisco, lime juice, and simple syrup into the shaker

Shake without ice for a few seconds

Add a few ice cubes and shake for at least 30 seconds

Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

Top with a few dashes of Tribe CBD oil and angostura bitters

It’s worth taking a few extra moments to make those drops of angostura bitters as pretty as possible. Indeed, many bartenders place their angostura bitters in a tincture dropper so they could create beautiful patterns on this drink’s frothy top. You could even go “full barista” and use a toothpick to create hearts or swerving patterns.

If you don’t have a bottle bitters at home, there are a few optional garnishes for this drink. Believe it or not, it’s quite common for bartenders to add ground cinnamon or a cinnamon stick to their Pisco Sour. Lime wheels or wedges also work well with this drink.

By the way, if you have concerns about using a raw egg white in your cocktail, please check out the safety tips here.

Not A Fan Of Sour? Give Tribe’s Natural CBD A Taste!

We recognize that not everyone loves sour flavors with their CBD. That’s why Tribe CBD offers our high-quality CBD oil in both natural and citrus flavors. Customers could purchase either of these oils in one of three CBD concentrations: 250 mg, 500 mg, and 1,000 mg.

Want to learn more about Tribe CBD’s signature oils? Please check here.