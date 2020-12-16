A Delicious, “Dude-Worthy” Drink – The CBD White Russian 

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Cream, coffee, and vodka. With an ingredients list like that, is it any wonder the White Russian has become a fan favorite? OK, we know The Big Lebowski gave this cocktail mainstream appeal, but it was already a pretty popular drink before “The Dude” drank it.

But do you know what’d make this drink extra dope? No, we’re not talking about weed; we’re talking about CBD! Not only is our natural-flavored CBD oil legit, it won’t give you that “dazed and confused” feeling. Instead, CBD will help keep you chill as you savor this delicious nightcap.

CBD White Russian Recipe

When making a White Russian, you must take extra time picking your perfect coffee liqueur and cream. Don’t get us wrong, the vodka plays a significant role—especially in terms of effects! However, you can’t really taste this spirit beneath the other two prominent ingredients. Bottom line: don’t break the bank when you’re picking a vodka for this CBD cocktail.

In terms of coffee liqueur, the standard choice will always be Kahlúa. However, there are many emerging brands on the market that could dramatically alter your White Russian experience. Just a few names that are gaining attention include Mr. Black and Tia Maria. If you have a favorite coffee liqueur for this drink, be sure to let Tribe CBD know on social media!

As for your dairy selection, heavy cream is the best choice in terms of flavor. While whole milk works in a pinch, your final drink won’t be as creamy. Of course, if you’re lactose intolerant, go ahead and try non-dairy alternatives like almond or coconut milk.

Ingredients

2 oz vodka

1 oz coffee liqueur

1 oz heavy cream

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (natural)

Directions

Pour vodka and coffee liqueur into an ice-filled rocks glass

Add a top layer of heavy cream

Float a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil on top

Since the White Russian is so simple, it has inspired a ton of variations in recent years. Heck, there are even some superfans who like to make popsicles out of this drink!

You could easily sub out the vodka for any other spirit for a new flavor experience. For instance, some people like using rye whiskey to add some spice to their White Russian. It’s also common for people to use tequila as their primary spirit. As a final suggestion, why not use a fruity flavor-infused vodka to add a touch of sweetness to your after-dinner treat?

