This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

A Glitzy Grapefruit Cocktail – CBD Brown Derby Recipe

Back in Hollywood’s heyday, the Brown Derby was one of the classiest restaurants in La-La-Land. Not only did this fashionable eatery attract legends like Clark Gable, it was also the birthplace of many marvelous culinary creations. Indeed, if you enjoy an occasional Cobb salad at lunch, then you’d better thank the Brown Derby!

In addition to its signature dishes, the Brown Derby became well-known for its iconic cocktail. Anyone who wants to feel like a movie star should give this simple bourbon-based drink a try. And for some extra “pizzaz,” please add a pinch of our citrus-flavored CBD oil!

CBD Brown Derby Recipe

Honey is a fantastic sweetener in cocktails, but it’s quite annoying to use in its raw form. Not only does honey take forever to pour, it will clump up in cold drinks like the Brown Derby.

For this reason, experienced bartenders always keep a bottle of honey syrup on hand. Sometimes called “runny honey,” this easy-to-pour syrup couldn’t be simpler to make at home. Here’s a basic honey syrup recipe anyone could make:

Add one cup of honey to a measuring glass.

Pour in 1/3 cup of hot (but not boiling!) water.

Stir the honey-water mixture until combined.

Pour into a glass syrup dispenser.

By the way, don’t feel obligated to use honey if it’s not your preferred sweetener. Interestingly, there are a few Brown Derby variations that call for maple syrup. Although Brown Derby cocktails don’t usually have simple syrup, go ahead and try it if you feel like it.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz bourbon

1 oz grapefruit juice

½ oz honey syrup

½ dropperful of Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Grapefruit slices

Mint sprig (for garnish, optional)

Directions

Pour bourbon, grapefruit juice, and honey syrup in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a chilled coupe glass or an ice-filled rocks glass

Add ½ dropperful of Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with grapefruit slices and mint sprig (optional)

Please bear in mind the “Brown Derby” has nothing to do with the similarly named “Derby” cocktail. Although both of these drinks are made with bourbon, they are two very different cocktails. If you were curious, the Derby usually features Benedictine liqueur, bitters, and lemon.

