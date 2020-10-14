Basic, But Brilliant! – How To Make A Brunch-Worthy CBD Screwdriver

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Do you hate long lists of ingredients? Not a fan of shaking drinks? Have a short-term memory? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, then you’re going to love our uber-simple CBD Screwdriver! Even if you’ve never mixed a drink in your life, we bet you can whip up this brunch staple in minutes.

Not only is the Screwdriver simple, it also blends perfectly with our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Just a touch of Tribe’s CBD oil is enough to add a pungent punch to this sweet cocktail.

CBD Screwdriver Recipe

The Screwdriver is a mistake-proof cocktail. It doesn’t matter how many martinis you’ve messed up, we have faith that you’ll get this CBD cocktail right!

Since the Screwdriver is so straightforward, bartenders often recommend splurging on high-end ingredients for a super sweet flavor. While you don’t need to run out and buy top-shelf vodka, it’s worthwhile looking at mid-range options in your local liquor store.

As for the orange juice, it’s always best to squeeze fresh oranges at home. If you don’t have the time or inclination to juice your own citrus, then at least look for a high-quality OJ brand that doesn’t have added sweeteners.

We also strongly recommend picking up a bottle of Tribe’s high-quality CBD oil. Made with 100 percent hemp-derived CBD, all of our CBD products come with exhaustive lab reports and zero THC content.

Ingredients

2 oz vodka

4 – 6 oz orange juice

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange wheel or wedge

Directions

Put ice in a highball glass

Add Tribe CBD oil, orange juice, and vodka

Mix until well incorporated

Garnish with an orange wheel or wedge

While the standard Screwdriver couldn’t be simpler, you could go out of your mind researching variations of this popular cocktail. It seems like every bartender on the planet has a unique spin on this sweet treat.

Since the Screwdriver isn’t complicated, it’s easy to add some “personal flair” to this CBD cocktail. We encourage you to experiment with extra ingredients until you find a flavor profile that suits your style.

To help get your creative cocktail juices flowing, here are a few common ways people spice up their Screwdriver.

Instead of plain vodka, look into flavored varieties with citrus or vanilla.

Add a sprig of rosemary to your garnish.

Pour a pinch of Perrier for effervescence.

Try tequila instead of vodka.

Tribe CBD Makes Getting CBD As Simple As…A Screwdriver!

Tribe CBD is all about helping customers effortlessly work high-quality, hemp-derived CBD into their lives. Whether you’re looking for a quick CBD shot or a cooling CBD cream, we bet there’s something in our catalog to help you harness the power of cannabidiol.

If you have any questions about Tribe CBD’s offerings, feel free to reach out to our friendly staff at info@tribecbd.com.