Searching For A Healthy-ish Cocktail? – Try Our CBD Bloody Mary

This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The Bloody Mary has a reputation for being one of the most complicated classic cocktails—hence the dizzying array of premixed formulas now available. OK, we admit that it’ll take some extra effort to mix a Bloody Mary from scratch, but the final product is so worth it! Not only could you control the salt and spice that goes into your drink, you could also add in a dash of our high-quality CBD oil!

If you’re looking for a spicy CBD cocktail, you’ve got to check out our simplified Bloody Mary recipe.

CBD Bloody Mary Recipe

We know it’s easy to get overwhelmed when reviewing all of the ingredients in this CBD cocktail. However, the most challenging part of making a Bloody Mary is gathering all of your ingredients. In fact, we bet you’ll be surprised at how many essential items you already have in your kitchen. Once you have everything prepared, all you have to do is mix and shake.

Plus, since Tribe CBD now offers a citrus-flavored CBD oil, you don’t need to add lime or lemon juice if you don’t have one on hand. If you find there’s not enough tartness in your Bloody Mary, simply mix in another half-dropperful of our CBD oil and taste.

Ingredients

2 ounces vodka

4 ounces tomato juice

¼ ounce lemon juice

¼ ounce lime juice

¼ ounce Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon horseradish

½ teaspoon hot sauce

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Pinch of black pepper

Celery stalk (garnish)

Directions

Mix all of the above ingredients (excluding celery) in a cocktail shaker with ice.

Shake to combine (about 20 seconds).

Double strain into an ice-filled Collins glass.

Garnish with a celery stalk.

As you could see, we’ve decided to go with a simple and classic Bloody Mary garnish: celery. However, we know many at-home bartenders love adding fancy flourishes to their Bloody Mary’s. Although there’s no end to garnishes you could add to your CBD cocktail, here are a few suggestions to get your imagination flowing:

Green olives

Pickles

Fresh parsley

Lime wedge

Bacon

Cheese

Jalapeno

Cooked shrimp

Need A Morning Boost? – Try Tribe’s CBD Energy Shot

Let’s face it: we don’t know if Bloody Marys can cure hangovers. What we do know is that Tribe CBD’s Energy Shots will help you get moving in the morning. This fast-acting product contains 100 percent hemp-derived CBD alongside stimulating herbs like ginseng and guarana. Within 10 minutes of taking our CBD Energy Shot, we bet you’ll feel ready to take on the world.

Find out more about our CBD Energy Shots on here.