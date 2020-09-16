Gluten-Free Banana Oatmeal Hemp Heart Cookies Recipe

This article was originally published on CBD Seniors. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

A cookie recipe everyone can love! Gluten-free, vegan and packed with heart-healthy hemp hearts, oatmeal and ground flax, this recipe takes heathy cookies to the next level. Read on for this delicious take on dessert. Or breakfast, no one is tattling here.

In this recipe we combine mashed ripe bananas, old fashioned oats, gluten-free flour and hemp hearts to make a cookie that does more than just taste good. These tasty treats are loaded with antioxidants, vital amino acids, healthy fats and protein. Hemp hearts and flax are a great source of fiber and are cholesterol friendly helping in the battle against heart disease. With the healthy side of this gluten free cookie recipe, the flavors are just as good as the ingredients. With cinnamon, ground cloves and nutmeg, this is one oatmeal cookie everyone will want two.

Now let’s get to baking!

Ready in 30 minutes

Makes 20-24 cookies

Ingredients

2 tablespoons ground flax seed + 4 tablespoons water (flax egg)

6 tablespoons vegan butter, softened

¾ cup of coconut palm sugar

½ cup of ripe bananas, mashed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-½ cups of old fashioned oats

¾ cup of gluten-free flour

3 tablespoons of hemp hearts

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon of ground cloves

⅛ teaspoon of ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon of baking soda

¼ teaspoon of salt

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 350F In a small bowl, mix together the flax seeds and water and let it rest for about 5 minutes or until it’s thickened. In another bowl or stand mixer, whisk together the vegan butter, palm sugar, bananas and vanilla extract until combined. In the same bowl, fold in with a spatula the oats, gluten-free flour, hemp hearts, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, baking soda and salt. Let the mixture rest in the fridge for about 10 minutes or up to an hour. Using an ice cream scoop, portion out the cookie dough onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet, and bake for 10-12 minutes. Once the cookies are baked, cool the cookies on a rack until room temperature. Enjoy!

Tips