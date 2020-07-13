'Lost Resort' Explores Costa Rica’s Wild World of Wellness

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many of us flock to Costa Rica to get back to a sense of nature. The call of wild also has its mysterious side, as the country has become home to some bizarre wellness rituals.So what happens when a group of nine strangers at their breaking points in life and frustrated with traditional therapies end up at an exotic wellness retreat to help rediscover themselves?

From the producer s of the ‘Real Housewives of New Je rsey’ comes ‘Lost Resort’ , a 10-episode social experiment airing exclusively on TBS which will explore extreme spiritual healing techniques against a tropical backdrop.

The ‘Lost Resort’ cast will embark on alternative, and sometimes controversial healing practices, from rage rituals and shamanic cacao ceremonies to orgasmic healing, as they attempt to find any solutions to help them on their wellness journeys.

An eclectic team of alternative healers will push ‘Lost Resort’ cast members to their limits as they explore deep, emotional feelings which don’t always end up working in their favor. From a married couple on the brink to a mother-daughter duo with a lot to learn about each other, will our group survive their three weeks in paradise undergoing bizarre rituals as the attempt to redefine themselves?

Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster full of hook-ups, break-ups, breakdowns and breakthroughs in the summer’s hottest new reality series. ‘Lost Resort’ premieres July 23rd on TBS at 10:00pm ET/PT.