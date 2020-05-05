Now that the warmer months are rapidly approaching, we’ll be looking to spend more time outside, face covering included. That means more time spent at the park, farmers market and perhaps even the lake or beach. Or deciding to take our new work-from-home lives outside as we enjoy those Zoom meetings and conference calls in the warmth of the sun.

Since most of us haven’t exposed our skin to the sun in weeks, or even months, having proper protection for our skin is crucial for avoiding the harmful UV rays caused from prolonged exposure to the sun. What you may not know are the hidden dangers in commonly used sunscreens which could lead to some skin related issues especially for younger children and pregnant mothers.

Which is why the folks at AstiVita are introducing their new Natural Zinc Mineral Sunscreen to help keep our skin protected and safe as we begin to ease back into life outdoors.

Sourced from New Zealand, AstiVita is hypo-allergenic, fragrance free, broad spectrum, mineral based sunscreen, containing naturally sourced Zinc Oxide to help reduce the absorption of harmful UV rays.

But wait – what exactly is Zinc Oxide and why is AstiVita a good choice for you and your family? Let’s talk some sun smarts.

Most sunscreens are able to be put into two categories with their main ingredients: those with organic and those with inorganic filters.

Common Sunscreens and Organic Filters

Most commercially produced sunscreens include the commonly used ingredient Oxybenzone, which tend to absorb UV radiation. This ingredient has been recently scrutinized by the FDA, among other institutions, for its safety hazards, particularly in young children. Because the main ingredient is shown to absorb UV rays, hidden dangers of repeated usage of these types of sunscreens could include increased toxins in the blood stream, cause skin reactions and irritations, and in some cases can lead to reduced testosterone in males and fertility issues in women.

Sunscreens containing Inorganic Filters

Those sunscreens that contain inorganic filters are largely composed of ingredients such as zinc or oxide which help reflect and scatter UV rays as opposed to absorbing them into the skin. Mineral sunscreens are commonly recommended for babies and pregnant women due to its broad spectrum protection of both UVA and UVB while keeping the harmful rays from being absorbed into the skin and bloodstreams.

The verdict?

According to Dr. Aghajan, MD from Harvard University “When purchasing a safe sunscreen, look for something that has zinc oxide as its only active ingredient, and is chemical- and preservative- free.” Dr. Aghajan recommends using AstiVita’s zinc oxide mineral sunscreen which is made in an FDA approved facility and contains an EcoCert approved active ingredient.

