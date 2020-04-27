A Win For Your Skin

For over 20 years, the innovative experts at Hempz have been providing nourishment for our skin via its wildly popular hair, bath and body moisturizing based products. This May, the company is proudly unveiling a limited edition Pride Collection lineup called “Express Yourself”.

Whether you’re venturing outside for the first time in months (feels like years, right?) or working to improve your skin care regimen at home (if only Zoom came with photo filters), this new collection from Hempz is meant to help give your skin a sparkling, confident glow, while also providing protection against the elements for those who are looking to enjoy the warmer May weather.

The hero product of this new collection will be the “Express Yourself Pride and Passion Fruit Punch Moisturizer.” (17 oz bottle for $23 on Hempz.com).

For those looking for an added treat, the company is also producing a “Love is Love” promotional kit, with a mini-collection of products cutely dressed up with a HEMPZ Pride Bag ($14.99 on Hempz.com).

As an added win for your skin, portions of sales from the Hempz Pride Promotional Campaign will be distributed to Resource Center in North Texas, the leading LGTBQ service center in the Dallas area that offers invaluable services to the LGTBQ community.

The Hempz Pride Collection will be sold throughout May and June 2020 in honor of Pride month online at hempz.com.