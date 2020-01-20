Feeling Like An A-Lister After Your Atkins Transformation?

We’re asking Atkins enthusiasts to share their inspiring, low carb transformation stories. Enter the My Atkins® Transformation Sweepstakes and you could win an exclusive celebrity-inspired prize!
This amazing prize package includes:
- Your transformation story will be featured in Us Weekly, OK!, Star, Life & Style and In Touch Magazines!
- VIP trip for two to New York City
- Two tickets to a Broadway show
To enter to win this once-in-a-lifetime prize package visit: Atkins.com/Success-Stories
But hurry, the deadline to enter is February 15th, 2020.
For official rules visit: Atkins.com/Sweeps