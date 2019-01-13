The Ultimate New Year's Eve Experience

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Credit: FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo, revelers celebrate the new year as confetti flies over New York's Times Square. Year after year, people watching New York City's New Year's Eve celebration are told by city dignitaries and TV personalities that they are watching a million people gathered in Times Square. The AP asks experts whether it is actually possible to fit that many people into the viewing areas. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Every year as the clock nears midnight on December 31st, the eyes of the world tune in to the world-famous Times Square, the symbolic center of New York City.

Times Square New Year’s Eve is a global tradition that is broadcasted live across the world on multiple networks in anticipation of the traditional countdown to midnight and Swarovski crystal ball drop.

Do not miss this rare opportunity to witness the largest party of the year from the warmth and comfort of the beautiful Marriott Marquis Times Square at Matthew Gavin’s Marquis New Year’s Eve! The event takes place annually inside the amazing Broadway Lounge on the 8th and 9th floors overlooking the world-famous celebration!

Guests will party the night away with priceless views of the main stage, where some of the world’s most popular act’s will appear live, as well as an unobstructed view of the world-famous Times Square ball drop from our VIP Patio only a block away from the ball!

The EXCLUSIVE affair comes complete with amazing DJs and live performances, a New Year’s Eve inspired menu, premium open bar, party favors, and the chance to rub elbows with celebrities and the world’s elite all in an intimate environment! Past performers include Robin Thicke, Nick Jonas and Sugarland!

ALL EVENT AND TICKET INFORMATION CAN BE SEEN AT: MarquisNewYearsEve.com

ALL Ticket holders receive the following benefits:

Luxury Dinner Buffet from 8pm – 11pm

Luxury Dessert Bar from 11pm – 1am

Passed Appetizers and Specialty Cocktails

Premium Open Bar (5 hours)

Commemorative Photo with the New Year’s Eve Ball as the backdrop from our VIP Patio

Access to all Talent and Live Performances during the event

Access to two Outdoor Patios Overlooking Times Square

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity. Buy your tickets now at MarquisNewYearsEve.comOpens in a new Window.