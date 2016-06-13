The Craziest True Crime Cases Of 2016 ... So Far!

Promoted Content

American artist Ashley Olsen, 35, was mysteriously found dead in her Florence, Italy apartment on Jan 9. The blows to Olsen’s skull were apparently so hard, they alone could have killed her. Evidence shows she was additionally strangled with some form of chord or rope. While her cause of death remained a mystery, Italian investigators were finally able to nail down a suspect after analyzing DNA from a condom and cigarette butt found in the Florida native’s bathroom, The New York Daily News reported.

Celebrated Ukrainian pianist Vadym Kholodenko’s daughters were found murdered in his estranged wife’s home on March 17 in Fort Worth, Texas. At the time of her arrest, Sofya Tsygankova was charged with two counts of capital murder after police discovered her “kneeling on the floor, just inside of the doorway…rocking back and forth making noises,” according to documents exclusively obtained by Radar. She was indicted for two counts of capital murder on June 2, 2016, and pleaded not guilty.

Timothy Johnson, 25, was arrested and charged for the murder of 52-year-old grandmother Judith Therianos. The Florida native and the woman reportedly went to a liquor store together and eventually went off to a wooded area to have sex. Deputies told WFTS Tampa Bay that Therianos was killed either during or immediately after the act. Not long after the alleged murder, Johnson took her credit card and ate at a nearby Waffle House. He later returned back to Therianos’ corpse and had sex with it for hours. The woman, a tourist from Maine had been missing since March 14 and was found less than a month later near US Highway 19 with her genitals exposed. He was charged with her murder in April 2016.

A Russian newlywed was accused of feeding the flesh of her dying husband to the family dog. The suspect, 46-year-old Svetlana Batukova, is in police custody after she was found near the bloody corpse of her husband on April 1, according to The Local, a European news site. She stabbed husband Horst Hans Henkels, 66, with a kitchen knife and carved pieces of his arm off to the bone and hand-fed them to the dog, cops say. At the time, officials believed that the suspected murderer, a self-professed cocaine addict, was high and drunk at the time of the attack.

Seattle mother Ingrid Lyne was brutally murdered on April 8, just hours after a date with a man she met online. The 40-year-old Lyne and John Robert Charlton, who was suspected of committing the heinous act, went to a Mariners game before her death, according to the Seattle Times. Lyne’s “fresh” remains were later discovered in a recycling bin 2.7 miles away from Safeco Stadium, wrapped in plastic bags. Three separate packages contained Lyne’s dismembered body, including her head, arm and leg. As the investigation continued, homicide detectives discovered flesh, blood and a 15-inch pruning saw in the mother-of-three’s bathroom. Charlton was charged with her murder in April.

Beloved local celebrity Stacy Fawcett and son her Josiah Utu were stabbed to death by her son, McCann Utu, in their Colin County, Texas home on April 8. Fawcett, known as “Dallas’s Favorite Foodie,” and Josiah, 17, were discovered to be dead after their killer called 911. “During the call, [McCann] Utu is breathing heavy and states ‘I just committed murder.’ He goes on to say ‘my mother and brother are dead,’ and ‘I needed to kill both of them,” the warrant says. “Officers were also advised it sounded as though the caller was doing something to his throat and coughing and moaning was being heard.” McCann brutally stabbed himself before first responders arrived. He died at a hospital shortly after.

A 56-year-old North Carolina woman is currently on the run after she allegedly sold a freezer with her mother’s dead body to a neighbor. Marcella Jean Lee, 56, sold the deep freezer during a yard sale in May to a neighbor for $30! Arma Ann Roush’s autopsy says that she died of “unknown” causes, according to local news website wral.com.

Ohio babysitter, Lori Conley, is facing murder charges after giving an eight-month-old infant, Haddix Mulkey, a lethal dose of Benadryl to “help him sleep” on May 13. Conley, 43, was arrested after the baby’s toxicology report showed that he had a massive amount of the allergy drug in his system. “I will always have a broken heart because a piece of me is gone,” the child’s mother, Katie, said during a news conference at the Reynoldsburg Police Department. “We had so many hopes and dreams for him and now it’s all gone.”

Andre Timothy Jackson Jr. was accused of murdering an 11-year-old boy on his way to school on May 17, 2016, in Houston, Texas. During a hearing June 6, the 27-year-old former Marine broke down in tears as prosecutors revealed that the boy, Josue Flores, died after being stabbed over 20 times. He was eventually charged for the crime and is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

A substitute teacher in Pennsylvania was charged with sexual assault on May 17, after she was caught hooking up with one of her 17-year-old students near a cemetery. Kelly Aldinger, a married 49-year-old mom, and the unidentified teenager were spotted in a parked car near the Easton Cemetery— and were still in the act when busted by a patrol officer, according to records obtained by The Morning Call.

A Hawaii woman has been charged with the murder of her twin sister after she allegedly drove the car they were in off of a 200-foot cliff! Surprisingly, Alexandria Duval survived the horrific May 29 crash while her sister, Anastasia Duval, was pronounced dead at the scene, local media reported. Witnesses reportedly said that they saw the 37-year-old sisters arguing and eventually they “accelerate forward and then take a sharp left over the cliff,” a prosecutor said in documents obtained by KHON2.

Phoenix, Arizona mother Octavia Rogers, 29, was accused of killing her three young sons in June. Rogers’ brother discovered the gruesome murder scene and called police when he found his sister with self-inflicted stab wounds on her neck and abdomen. Not long after cops arrived at the scene, Jaikare Rahaman, 8 and Jeremiah Adams, 5, were discovered partially dismembered in a bedroom closet in the house. The youngest son, Avery Robinson, 2-months, was found stuffed into a suitcase at the back of the closet. Rogers is expected to make a full recovery and is currently in custody.

