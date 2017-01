Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Scarlett Johnansson and husband Romain Dauriac have allegedly split after two years of marriage. According to People Magazine, the actress and French journalist have been separated since the summer.

However, the same day the shocking news went public; the couple attended an art exhibit in New York City on Wednesday night, happily posing for photos together.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!