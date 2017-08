Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Peter Kraus ready to jump back into the reality TV dating life? The fan favorite stopped by Good Morning America and admitted whether or not he’s ready to take on the role as the next Bachelor.

“I’d have to think a lot about it,” the 31-year-old said.

