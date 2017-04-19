Paris Jackson Hits Up Hot Chicks On A-List Dating App

Since dumping drummer Michael Snoddy, Paris — who once went gaga for a magazine cover girl as a kid — has signed up on Raya, A dating app for celebrities, to arrange same-sex one-night stands! “Paris has made no secret of having crushes on girls in the past and wants to keep her options open,” a source spilled to STAR.

“She’s not interested in making a big statement about her sexuality, but she’s having fun chatting to sexy women online,” the insider said of Paris, who recently signed a contract with IMG Models. “She’s only looking for something casual.”

The tatted-up bleached blonde has revealed her famous father once even joked about her having a girlfriend! “I was 8 years old, in love with this female on the cover of a magazine,” Paris once confessed. “Instead of yelling at me, like most homophobic parents, he was making fun of me,” recalled Paris, “like, ‘Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend!’