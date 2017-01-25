Paris Jackson Breaks Down Sobbing, Sprinting Through The Airport

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paris Jackson had a rough landing in Los Angeles on Jan. 24.

Late Michael Jackson‘s daughter was spotted arriving at the airport acting camera-shy, but quickly spiraled into a massive meltdown. She was covering her face, when it became clear that she had broken down and started crying. The limelight became too much for the 18-year-old, who started sprinting through the airport. She was finally found crouching in a corner crying again by some elevators.

As Star readers know, Paris just released a shocking tell-all book that revealed her deepest, darkest secrets about her family.

