Oprah Winfrey Breaks Down Over Mary Tyler Moore's Death

Oprah Winfrey was one of Mary Tyler Moore‘s biggest fans. In 1997, the talk show host broke down in tears when the actress surprised her on her show.

Now 20 years later, Winfrey chokes up while reflecting on the late Hollywood star’s life and legacy. “What I’m grateful for is that, in my lifetime, I was able to share with her what her presence in television had meant to me as a young, growing, aspiring reporter,” she told ET. “It’s the first time that I can recall a public figure in recent years passing — and we’ve lost so many people recently — where I actually sat down and shed tears about it.”

