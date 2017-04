Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been almost a month since Kylie Jenner was seen out with her boyfriend Tyga and Starmagazine.com has learned that they are over for good.

As previously reported, the duo has broken up several times since they first started dating and almost every time, the breakup happened over Tyga cheating claims. But this time, the source said, there’s NOT another woman!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!