Katie Maloney Breaks Down Over Fiancé Tom Schwartz's Cheating Scandal

Tom Schwartz can’t seem to stay faithful! In the preview for Vanderpump Rules, Katie Maloney breaks down over rumors that her fiancé cheated on her for a second time.
Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!
STAR Pays for Scoops!
Send us your scoop!
Tom Schwartz can’t seem to stay faithful! In the preview for Vanderpump Rules, Katie Maloney breaks down over rumors that her fiancé cheated on her for a second time.
Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!