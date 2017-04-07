Kandi Burruss Sobs On Emotional 'RHOA' Reunion: 'The Lies! The Lies!'

An explosive new clip from Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion leaves fans with their jaws on the ground. It’s the first time there was so much drama during a season that the reunion will be a 4-parter and we can see why!

Accusations and insults are thrown across the couches between Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Sheree Whitfield, and Cynthia Bailey. But the two ‘wives who top everyone else are Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams.

The women had a vicious season with Porsha accusing Kandi of planning to sexually assault her and then Kandi sending her a cease and desist letter. The emotions get so intense a few of the ladies walk off which forces Andy Cohen to try and coax them back!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Part 1 airs on Sunday, April 16, at 8pm ET on Bravo.