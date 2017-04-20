Jonah Hill Does NOT Look Like This Anymore

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jonah Hill is an acting chameleon! He transforms his body for every movie role he lands and this time around the 33-year-old looks fitter than ever. He was snapped walking around the Lower East Side in New York City with a friend flaunting his much skinnier physique.

Hill is currently filming Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot with Joaquin Phoenix. When he started getting in shape, Jonah told Jimmy Fallon he went to Channing Tatum for advice.

He said jokingly, “I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing, and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'”

Obviously, it works!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!