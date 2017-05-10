Inside Jay & Bey's LA Megabuck Mansion

Queen Bey is about to have quite the hive! With twins on the way, Beyonce and Jay Z have put in a $120 million bid on an over-the-top Bel Air mansion dubbed “a masterpiece” by architect Paul McClean. For a monthly mortgage bigger than most folks’ annual salaries, the power couple’s possible new home boasts 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 4 pools, a 15-car garage and a recording studio. The newly remodeled property also features a sauna and steam room for helping the soon-to-be mom of three relax, and bulletproof windows, just in case Jay’s old drug-dealing cohorts come calling.

Ronald Reagan, Elizabeth Taylor, and Mick Jagger all once called the fancy East Gate neighborhood home, and now Salma Hayek, Tom Jones and Bob Newhart are just a stone’s throw from the 30,000-square-foot megamansion. Anyone need to borrow a cup of sugar?