Zac Efron & The Rock Worried 'Baywatch' Movie May Flop

The stars of the upcoming Baywatch flick are worried that their big-budget remake will be dead in the water thanks to its tidal wave of dirty gags.

“Zac [Efron] saw how raunchy the final version was and went into a tailspin,” says an insider. “He’s counting on this movie to be his comeback, but it’s so over-the-top that it could easily get banned in huge markets like China and Japan.”

But producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the one with the most to lose should the crass comedy sink like a stone.

“Dwayne just inked a movie deal with Disney, and they won’t be thrilled that his new movie is two hours of crotch shots, bouncing boobs and crude jokes,” adds the source. “He was all for pushing the envelope, but now he’s frantically trying to scale it back in the editing room.”