Over 100 family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Kenneth Mosher , the victim in Chris Soules’ terrible accident but the Bachelor star nor his family were amongst the mourners.

Our friends at Radar can confirm Mosher was laid to rest in an open casket in a casual farmer’s shirt. The casket was adorned with a flower arrangement that featured a tractor.

