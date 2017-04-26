Channing Tatum On Lockdown By Wife Jenna Dewan

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Happy wife, happy life! Channing Tatum may have been in town to help promote Magic Mike Live, but Jenna Dewan made sure the self-described “high-functioning alcoholic” didn’t press his luck.

“Jenna trusts Channing, but she isn’t stupid,” reveals a source close to couple, both 36. “As soon as she heard they would be rehearsing in Las Vegas, she demanded to come along.”

Jenna even turned down a suite at the Hard Rock for a family-friendly $5 million mansion five miles off the Strip. “There was a backyard for Everly. Jenna cooked dinner every night,” says the pal. “And without fail, Channing was home in time to eat with them.”

After all, the house always wins.