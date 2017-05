Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ariana Grande has reportedly offered to cover the funeral costs of the victims of Manchester’s terror attack on Monday.

An account dedicated to the singer claims that Ariana has pledged to help the families of the 22 people who lost their lives in the bombing following her concert.

