'Broken' Ariana Grande Suspends World Tour After Terrorist Attack

Ariana Grande broke her silence after at least 22 people were killed and 100 were injured after attending her concert at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

She tweeted, “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”

The singer’s manager, Scooter Braun, also sent a message. He wrote, “Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.”

Since the bombing, Ariana has decided to suspend the entire leg of her European tour. Her next planned concert would have been in London.

