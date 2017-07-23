Star Shots: David Beckham, Gigi Hadid & More Celebs

Beverly Mitchell! The mother of two It’s story time for 7th Heaven’s! The mother of two posted this adorable photo to Instagram , captioning it “Die Laughing Jokes for Kids” is a fun way to get kids to read! It’s fun for me too! Love our reading time!” Ah, the little things in life… Photo credit: Beverly Mitchell Instagram

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its Swim Issue with cover star Kate Bock at Delano South Beach on Friday, July 21, 2017 Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/ Worldredeye.com

Sober Hollywood star, Steve-O, proudly shows off his NY Times Best Selling Book ‘Steve-O Professional Idiot: A Memoir’ in front of the world’s #1 recovery merchandise store, My 12 Step Store ! Based in Los Angeles My 12 Step Store online ships worldwide and is the home to the very best in recovery books and unique gifts such as AA coins and medallions , books, t-shirts, jewelry, key-chains and much, much more!

Ashley Benson spotted hanging poolside at The Beach at Dream Downtown.

The ORIGINAL Alfredo Sauce was made using only four ingredients: Parmigiano Reggiano, salted butter, olive oil and cultured skim milk. Here it is folks! The ORIGINAL! Nothing else but pure ingredients. You can get Original Alfredo Sauce atAviva Drescher' whole family LOVES it!!!! #alfredosauce #mangiare #pasta #italianfood #Rome #theonlyoriginal was made using only four ingredients: Parmigiano Reggiano, salted butter, olive oil and cultured skim milk. Here it is folks!Nothing else but pure ingredients. You can get Original Alfredo Sauce at Alfredo1914.com . #RHONY Alum' whole family LOVES it!!!! #alfredosauce #mangiare #pasta #italianfood #Rome #theonlyoriginal

Rick Fox kicks off National Tequila Day and his birthday with a celebratory post for Herradura’s “Luck Is Earned” campaign Photo credit: Facebook

Alfie Allen at the Pepsi Fantasy Food Truck at Fandom Fest in San Diego Photo credit: Michael Simon

Meek Mill partied alongside Hennessy V.S for his “Wins & Losses” album release party at Compound in Atlanta, GA Photo credit: ATLPICS.net

Miami-based Hip hop artist, Fat Joe , Street-artist-turned-art-world phenomenon JonOne, and Miami Heat basketball player James Johnson attend Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne launch party at Cafeina on July 21, 2017 in Wynwood Miami. The Limited Edition release by JonOne, which features a colorful, vibrant design, is the seventh in an ongoing series of collaborations between Hennessy V.S and several internationally renowned artists. Photo credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty

E! News host Catt Sadler and actress Ali Landry attend the bareMinerals Made-2-Fit app launch event in Los Angeles,CA. Photo credit: MOVI Inc.

Leonardo DiCaprio was looking for some treats yesterday when he attended not one but both of the treats! Magazine parties at Miami Swim Week. The daytime pool party was held on the roof of the uber chic 1 Hotel and saw the most beautiful models and south beach elite come together for a sexy and stylish white party. Leo was sporting a green baseball cap and beard and was relaxing with a group of friends in a poolside cabana with cocktails being served by Absolut ELYX. Naked models wearing only gold tape wowed the crowd as they paraded around the venue and posed for photos, artist Joel Alvarez of The Black Tape Project also performed a live taping of another nude model at the party. Also at the pool party was treats! Magazine editor and publisher Steve Shaw, Scott Eastwood, Rocky Barnes and Elsie Hewitt.

Celebrity stylist and tv personality Derek Warburton celebrated his Birthday in style by being awarded the honor of Ambassador of Feeric Fashion week in Romania.

Audrina Patridge At Doheny Room At Delano South Beach on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/ Worldredeye.com

Last night, chart topping rapper Wale kicked off Swim Miami with a special dj set and performance at WALL for fans including Sports Illustrated model Anne de Paula. While manning the turntables, he performed his chart topping hits Ambition, Lotus Flower Bomb and MY PYT, giving guests a preview of WALL’s upcoming 8th year anniversary bash on Saturday.

Personality and Lifestyle Expert Quad Webb-Lunceford of Bravo's Married To Medicine was spotted at her cooking demonstration with Williams-Sonoma in Lenox Square! Over 500 fans turned out to sample and see the pint size star bring her famous #CookingWithQuad Instagram segments to life! Quad cooked her delicious chicken sliders, blackened seared scallops atop a spoonful of savory risotto and grilled asparagus along with southern fried chicken. Not to mention adult patrons were able to wash it all down with the finest spirit provided by First Class Vodka!

Eva Longoria Baston at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza for the Global Gift Foundation Beach Day Photo credit: Getty Images

“The Goldbergs” actress AJ MicHalka spotted enjoying Wanderlust Creamery at the Away Melrose Opening Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo credit: Getty Images

Actress, Jackie Cruz takes a seat with her favorite Cognac, Rémy Martin XO as she cruises through the Seine River in Paris on her recent trip to Paris with Rémy Martin Photo credit: Getty Images

The cast of Kingsman, Channing Tatum Pedro Pascal, Collin Firth, Taron Egerton, Halle Berry & Jeff Bridges, Surprised Fans at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego During Comic Con

Rob Riggle is ready to ride the waves at the new Holiday Inn Express in Waikiki. Photo credit: Ashley Smith for Holiday Inn Express

sunnies—recent limited edition Amber Rose spotted with boyfriend 21 Savage wearing QUAYXKYLIE sunnies—recent limited edition Quay Australia collaboration with Kylie Jenner. 21 Savage is also wearing Quay Australia sunglasses while out and about in NYC on July 18, 2019 Photo credit: BACKGRID

#RHONY Alum Aviva Drescher and kids joined Haddad Brands for a sneak peek of the latest back-to-school looks from Nike, Levi's, Jordan, Converse and Hurley.

Giuliana Rancic and Savannah Chrisley! The party was part of HSN's 40th Anniversary Birthday Month, and the stars even helped cut a giant birthday cake for guests, including Savannah's dad Todd Chrisley, to enjoy while checking out the hot new collections from the two fashionistas. Giuliana, an HSN veteran, celebrated her latest collection "first collection for HSN, appropriately titled, HSN threw an exclusive bash last night in Hollywood, to celebrate the latest fashion collections from TV stars (and designers)and! The party was part of HSN's 40th Anniversary Birthday Month, and the stars even helped cut a giant birthday cake for guests, including Savannah's dad, to enjoy while checking out the hot new collections from the two fashionistas. Giuliana, an HSN veteran, celebrated her latest collection " G by Giuliana " and Savannah debuted hercollection for HSN, appropriately titled, Faith Over Fear ! The two will appear on HSN Thursday, July 27th from 9-11p, but the collections are currently shopable online!

Vanessa Hudgens spotted at the Enchantimals launch event taking a selfie with a fan in Santa Monica Photo credit: Michael Simon

Chef Marcus Samuelsson stops by the Pure Leaf Tea House in SoHo, NYC to celebrate the launch of Tea House Collection's new web series, the “MasterCraft Series,” now at PureLeaf.com. Photo credit: Michael Simon

Real Housewife of Orange County Lydia McLaughlin and her husband Doug celebrated the release of the summer issue of their magazine Nobleman with Jeremy Renner on the cover at Timothy Oulton. Photo credit: Corbin Ballard

Julianne Hough struck a pose wearing an ARTESANO hat while on her honeymoon with new husband Brooks Laich.

XS Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas with an unannounced performance of her new single, "Sorry Not Sorry". Clad in a black tank with fishnet crop top and black pants and boots, the pop star was backed by Grammy-winning pop duo The Chainsmokers who were behind the decks spinning a set of their hits last night as part of their Wynn Nightlife residency. Lovato and her party of 20, which included pal Nick Jonas, partied at a stage table to help celebrate her new single. Superstar DJ/producer Diplo was also among the group. Lovato posted video snippets of her performance on her Demi Lovato surprised a packed house Friday night atin Wynn Las Vegas with an unannounced performance of her new single, "Sorry Not Sorry". Clad in a black tank with fishnet crop top and black pants and boots, the pop star was backed by Grammy-winning pop duo The Chainsmokers who were behind the decks spinning a set of their hits last night as part of their Wynn Nightlife residency. Lovato and her party of 20, which included pal Nick Jonas, partied at a stage table to help celebrate her new single. Superstar DJ/producer Diplo was also among the group. Lovato posted video snippets of her performance on her Instagram

David Beckham and Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates Uninterrupted’s 3rd annual afterparty at Avenue Los Angeles Photo credit: Jerritt Clark

Ashley Greene attends SIMPLY LA Powered by NYLON at The Grove LA

Audrina Patridge attends SIMPLY LA Powered by NYLON at The Grove LA

Becca Tilley SIMPLY LA Powered by NYLON at The Grove LA

Lapalme Magazine creative director Derek Warburton strikes a pose w/ models from the Nous Mode at the Zoo Garden, in Sibiu Transylvania, on his first day as Ambassador of Feeric Fashion week.

daniel patrick on Friday! The model rocked the crop sweat sleeveless in dune while shopping at the Malibu Country Mart with supermodel mom Cindy Crawford ($ Kaia Gerber was spotted wearingon Friday! The model rocked theinwhile shopping at the Malibu Country Mart with supermodel mom Cindy Crawford ($ 140 ,). Photo credit: Getty Images

Laila Ali and Barbara Corcoran team up with T.J.Maxx to host the The Maxx You Project Workshop, encouraging women pursuing their dreams to let their individuality shine, in New York City. Photo credit: Getty Images

Brooke Shields puts her best foot forward wearing the HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 4 sneakers while walking her dog in the Hamptons Photo credit: INSTARImages

Desiigner attended the Adidas and The Manchester United Squad present Unmissable at The Highlight Room at DREAM Hollywood

Ashley Greene attends SIMPLY LA Fashion + Beauty Conference Powered by NYLON at The Grove LA Photo credit: Getty Images

Chris Paciello & Rick Ross at Rockwell Nightclub on Saturday, July 15 2017. Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

"Haters Back Off" star Angela Kinsey attends Ocena's Seachange Summer Party in Laguna Beach,CA Photo credit: MOVI Inc.

Recently announced Boss Bottled Fragrance Ambassador Chris Hemsworth front row at BOSS Menswear Fashion Show Spring Summer 2018 alongside Sebastian Stan. Photo credit: AKR PR Instagram

Italian heartthrob actor Massi Furlan seen leaving 'Osteria Bigoli' restaurant on Montana Ave, Santa Monica.

On Friday and Saturday (July 14th and 15th), pop superstar Ed Sheeran’s full range of talent was on display at his two sold-out headline concerts inside the Mohegan Sun Arena. The multi-Grammy Award winning artist was met with overwhelming excitement in Uncasville, CT, where fans went crazy for Sheeran’s perfectly curated 17-song set featuring his biggest radio hits and recent releases off his newest album, ÷ (divide). Some of the top crowd-pleasers included his No. 1 hit “Shape of You,” along with “Bloodstream,” “Happier” and “You Don’t Need Me, I Don’t Need You.” There was even a proposal on Friday night, made during his performance of “Hearts Don’t Break Around Here,” which Sheeran duly noted from the stage.

Aviva Drescher spotted on a #datenight w husband Reid at one of our faves Da Marcella in SoHo.

This Fall, GUESS is proud to introduce Cuban Mexican American multiplatinum chart topping singer/songwriter, Camila Cabello as the face of the GUESS Jeans Fall 2017 advertising campaign alongside model, Alex Dellisola. On the heels of releasing her hit debut solo single “Crying In The Club” and her show stopping performance at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend, Camila’s career continues to soar with the launch of her being featured as the star of GUESS’ latest iconic GUESS campaign. Taking inspiration from GUESS’ roots and all-American style, the iconic black and white campaign reflects GUESS’ rich denim heritage that has characterized the brand for the past several decades.

A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator surprise fans during day two of Budweiser presents Budland to celebrate Budweiser’s new California state bottles on Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Karlie Kloss celebrated an early birthday on Saturday night at Wall Miami. The 6'2 supermodel arrived at 1am not aware her 6 girlfriends had planned a surprise party with a champagne bottles parade for her at the Miami hotspot.

Brooke Burke-Charvet leaves a morning work out, wearing 2(X)IST activewear, looking toned & fit as always.

Mychal Kendricks, NFL Linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, photographed by a group of paparazzi in Hong Kong during a pre-season vacation.

Carl Radke wearing his new pair of Maui Jim Tail Slide sungasses!

TV personalities Dorinda Medley (L) and John Mahdessian attend The PINK PARTY presented by SWISH at Pier 81 on July 8, 2017 in New York City.

TV Personality Siggy Flicker (L) and The Fat Jew attend The PINK PARTY presented by SWISH at Pier 81 on July 8, 2017 in New York City.

V Personality Jonathan Cheban attends The PINK PARTY presented by Swish at Pier 81 on July 8, 2017 in New York City.

TV Personality Dolores Catania (L) and The Fat Jew attend The PINK PARTY presented by SWISH at Pier 81 on July 8, 2017 in New York City.

Miami Marlins Giancarlo Stanton and A.J. Ramos with Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid at Rockwell Nightclub on Monday, July 10th, 2017. Photo credit: Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

Actress Jamie Chung attends the Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne launch party at Monk Space on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Limited Edition release by urban artist JonOne, which features a colorful, vibrant design, is the seventh in an ongoing series of collaborations between Hennessy V.S and several internationally renowned artists. Photo credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy

Olivia Munn was spotted carrying yet again the ​ August Marrakech Tote ​while out and about today, July 13, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada.

In celebration of Jessica Simpson’s 37th birthday, the pop star and her husband Eric Johnson headed out for couples night at rooftop restaurant CATCH LA. The couple was joined by her sister Ashlee Simpson-Ross and BFF Cacee Cobb along with their husbands Evan Ross and Donald Faison. The group enjoyed dinner and drinks overlooking views of the Hollywood Hills and downtown Los Angeles. After birthday toasts from Jessica’s husband and her family, Cacee presented the birthday girl with a giant birthday cake to top off the night.

Kaplan Twins Allie and Lexi enjoy a late night snack with Zapp’s® Potato Chips attend the Talent Resources Sports Party hosted by Martell Cognac at Playboy Headquarters on July 11, 2017

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Robby Hayes was spotted at the Talent Resources Sports Party hosted by Martell Cognac at Playboy Headquarters on July 11, 2017

Talent Resources Sports Co-Founder Michael Heller, Cooper Hefner and David Spencer attend the Talent Resources Sports Party hosted by Martell Cognac at Playboy Headquarters on July 11, 2017

Jersey Shore stars Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Pauly Delvecchio, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Sammi Giancola try the new Chicken Parmesan Sandwich at Burger King restaurants

JoJo Fletcher stops by the St. Ives Mixing Bar In New York City to create her own custom face scrub with her favorite natural ingredients Photo credit: Michael Simon

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at The Chop Shop in Chicago as part of the M&M’S Spotlight concert series Photo credit: Alyssa Schukar/Associated Press

Megan Fox shows her support for the #3890tigers campaign, a movement created by World Wildlife Fund and Tiger Beer to put an end to illegal tiger trade Photo credit: Startraksphoto

Actress Alison Sweeney teams up with Arm & Hammer toothpaste to host a smile-friendly farm luncheon at NYC’s Riverpark restaurant and urban farm Photo credit: Michael Simon

GOT actor Kristian Nairn “holds the door” for unsuspecting tour goers on TripAdvisor’s #1 Game of Thrones Tour in Northern Ireland Photo credit: Startraksphoto

Lisa Rinna at The Highlight Room Grand Opening at DREAM Hollywood Photo credit: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Singer Alex Nester captured by Matt Grashaw on location at LACMA in California for her LaPalme Magazine cover releasing to coincide w #BurnItDown - an independent event to fight cancer through music! All the proceeds from our concert events benefit the Marcelle Erian Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to financially and emotionally aiding people going through cancer treatments.

Haute Living celebrating cover star Jada Pinkett Smith with Armand de Brignac champagne at Catch in Los Angeles last night. Photo credit: Rochelle Brodin

Supermodel and The McCord List Founder, Rachel McCord was seen shopping at Larissa Love Cosmetics on Montana Avenue Santa Monica.

Owner of Shimmer Elite Extensions, founder of The Shimmer Living Foundation and beauty expert, Bambi was spotted on the red carpet last night at 20th Century Fox's War For the Planet Of The Earth movie premiere. Bambi created the Shimmer Living Foundation to provide disadvantaged and underprivileged young girls with life’s necessities and wigs for young female students suffering from hair loss due to clinical causes including cancer treatments, alopecia and burn victims. Photo credit: Jackie O'Sare

Teen Pop sensation and artist of the hit single "You Know," Alex B of America's Got Talent was spotted last night at 20th Century Fox's War For the Planet Of The Earth movie premiere. Photo credit: Jackie O'Sare

Supermodel Chanel Iman attends the Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne Launch Party at Terminal 5 on July 11, 2017 in New York City. The Limited Edition release by urban artist JonOne, which features a colorful, vibrant design, is the seventh in an ongoing series of collaborations between Hennessy V.S and several internationally renowned artists. Photo credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Hennessy

Harlem rapper A$AP Ferg performs at the Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne Launch Party at Terminal 5 on July 11, 2017 in New York City. The Limited Edition release by urban artist JonOne, which features a colorful, vibrant design, is the seventh in an ongoing series of collaborations between Hennessy V.S and several internationally renowned artists. Photo credit: Lauren Cowart

Urban artist JonOne brings color to the mix at the Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by JonOne Launch Party at Terminal 5 on July 11, 2017 in New York City. The Limited Edition release by JonOne, which features a colorful, vibrant design, is the seventh in an ongoing series of collaborations between Hennessy V.S and several internationally renowned artists. Photo credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Hennessy

DJ Ruckus deejayed at the 2017 Gumball 3000 finale in Mykonos, Greece #TapeXGumball

Haute Living celebrated Pittsburg Steelers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown’s birthday with Rolls-Royce at Cipriani Downtown in Miami last night.

Brooke Burke Charvet at home in sunny Malibu with her secret to cellular health, new MitoQ

Actress/model Jaime King talked the challenges of motherhood during her surprise appearance at Fashion Mamas: Mamas Making It Summit at W Hollywood on July 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Celebrity fitness guru Charlene Ciardiello seen grabbing a well earned natural sugar treat at the Frozen Fruit Co on Montana Ave, Santa Monica after a work out. Photo credit: Christine@Peakprgroup

Thomas Rhett surprises fans in St. Louis at the Budweiser brewery with an impromptu set alongside his father singer/songwriter Rhett Akins to celebrate the beer brand’s new state packaging.

Ryan Philippe at Scott Lip’s Launch of Lipps LA at The Highlight Room at DREAM Hollywood

DJ Pauly D celebrated his birthday at his residency; The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, as Lloyd Banks performed.

Olivier Martinez wearing Under Armour shorts while out & about in Beverly Hills Photo credit: BACKGRID

Esurance MLB Ambassador Josh Duhamel at All-Star Weekend in Miami

Celebrity Stylist Nick Stenson using Matrix Biolage R.A.W. hair products. The TV personality was getting her hair perfect for her hosting duties at the North American Hairstyle Awards (NAHA) in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 9. Eden Sassoon getting styled byThe TV personality was getting her hair perfect for her hosting duties at the North American Hairstyle Awards (NAHA) in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 9.

Emily Ratajkowski at The Kooples Event on July 5th in Paris at Hotel de Crillon. Emily wore a custom The Kooples tailor-made dress exclusively designed by the ateliers of the Maison.

Scott Disick posed with Chef Tashi and Manager Josh Holzman after he dined at the new hot 4-seat restaurant Sushi by Bou at the Gansevoort Market in NYC on Wednesday, July 5th.

Actress Gabrielle Union arrived at Los Angeles International Airport with her Away Luggage in hand alongside hubby, Dwyane Wade fresh off their stylish summer vacation. Photo credit: BACKGRID