Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon Take Kids On Family Date
The famous exes spotted out with their twins.
The exes reunite with the kids for outings like the dinner they just enjoyed in West Hollywood on Saturday night at family friendly hotspot, Au Fudge.
The couple weren’t able to make their marriage last, but they have been exemplary co-parents.
In fact, this is the third night in a row the family has been spotted together.
The adorable twins turn 6 on April 30 and have a 2-month-old baby half brother, Golden “Sagon” Cannon. Golden’s mom is former Miss Arizona U.S.A., Brittany Bell, 29.
Mariah reportedly knew all about Nick’s new baby and sent congratulatory wishes upon his arrival.
