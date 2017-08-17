STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Family Outing!

Jessica Alba & Her Baby Bump Enjoy Night At The Theater

The actress supported the opening night of 'Hamilton' in LA.

By ,

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 6
Jessica Alba & Her Baby Bump Enjoy Night At The Theater
1 of 6
Jessica Alba, her husband, Cash Warren, and her baby bump attended the opening night of Hamilton in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actress kept her growing belly hidden in a black dress and long, yellow duster coat.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She announced she's expecting her third child while on vacation in Hawaii.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Honest Company founder is already a proud mama to her two daughter, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

For far, Alba's pregnancy fashion as been on point! She's been wearing lots of maxi dresses and colorful jackets.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Do you approve of Jessica's outfit choice?

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Filed under:
Comments