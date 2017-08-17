Jessica Alba & Her Baby Bump Enjoy Night At The Theater

Jessica Alba
, her husband, Cash Warren
, and her baby bump attended the opening night of Hamilton in Los Angeles.
The actress kept her growing belly hidden in a black dress and long, yellow duster coat.
She announced she's expecting her third child while on vacation in Hawaii.
The Honest Company founder is already a proud mama to her two daughter, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.
For far, Alba's pregnancy fashion
as been on point! She's been wearing lots of maxi dresses and colorful jackets.
Do you approve of Jessica's outfit choice?