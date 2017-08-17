Jessica Alba & Her Baby Bump Enjoy Night At The Theater

Jessica Alba, her husband, Cash Warren, and her baby bump attended the opening night of Hamilton in Los Angeles. , her husband,, and her baby bump attended the opening night of Hamilton in Los Angeles. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actress kept her growing belly hidden in a black dress and long, yellow duster coat. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She announced she's expecting her third child while on vacation in Hawaii. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Honest Company founder is already a proud mama to her two daughter, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6. Photo credit: BACKGRID

For far, Alba's pregnancy fashion as been on point! She's been wearing lots of maxi dresses and colorful jackets. Photo credit: BACKGRID