Relatable: Jessica Alba Attempts To Console Crying Son While Christmas Tree Shopping

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren were spotted on Sunday, December 1 in Los Angeles with their three kids, shopping for a Christmas tree. While daughters Honor, 11, and Haven, 8, seemed excited for the festive fun, son Hayes, who’ll turn 2 in January, was not having it. Jessica, 38, carried the crying toddler in her arms
Jessica and Cash, 40, looked like the perfect, seasonally dressed family as they made their way to the tree lot. The Fantastic Four star wore a navy coat with black, chunky boots. She had a cup of coffee in her hand. Cash wore a casual blue sweatsuit as he carried his son in his arms.
Hayes looked Christmas-ready in Fair Isle print leggings with a matching seater. Haven wore a sky blue leggings and sweatshirt set with white polka dots, while Honor matched her parents in navy.
The family was all smiles as they browsed the Christmas goods. Cash picked up a big Santa Claus doll, but it seems they left without a tree.
1 of 7
But something happened that set Hayes off, because Jessica ended up cradling her son in her arms as he cried it out.
Photo credit: MEGA
2 of 7
3 of 7
“Everything is dada, daddy, da-da. He loves Cash — it doesn’t even make sense,” Jessica explained. “Cash will walk in … [Hayes will] just hear the door open … and he’ll be like ‘Dadaaaaa’ from his highchair, like ‘Please get me out of this chair, away from all these women.'”
Photo credit: MEGA
4 of 7
Jessica is very dedicated to being the best mom she can be. In June, she revealed that she sometimes goes to therapy with Honor
to work on their relationship.
Photo credit: MEGA
5 of 7
The L.A.’s Finest star explained at Her Campus Media’s eighth annual Her Conference, “Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that’s it. I don’t really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings.”
Photo credit: MEGA
6 of 7
She continued, “I didn’t grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving, so I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids.”
Photo credit: MEGA
7 of 7
She said it’s been a big help, explaining that it’s enabled her to “learn to be a better mother to [Honor] and communicate better with her.” She was considering bringing Haven with her, too.
Photo credit: MEGA
But something happened that set Hayes off, because Jessica ended up cradling her son in her arms as he cried it out.
“Everything is dada, daddy, da-da. He loves Cash — it doesn’t even make sense,” Jessica explained. “Cash will walk in … [Hayes will] just hear the door open … and he’ll be like ‘Dadaaaaa’ from his highchair, like ‘Please get me out of this chair, away from all these women.'”
Jessica is very dedicated to being the best mom she can be. In June, she revealed that she sometimes goes to therapy with Honor
to work on their relationship.
The L.A.’s Finest star explained at Her Campus Media’s eighth annual Her Conference, “Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that’s it. I don’t really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings.”
She continued, “I didn’t grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving, so I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids.”
She said it’s been a big help, explaining that it’s enabled her to “learn to be a better mother to [Honor] and communicate better with her.” She was considering bringing Haven with her, too.