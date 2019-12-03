Relatable: Jessica Alba Attempts To Console Crying Son While Christmas Tree Shopping

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren were spotted on Sunday, December 1 in Los Angeles with their three kids, shopping for a Christmas tree. While daughters Honor, 11, and Haven, 8, seemed excited for the festive fun, son Hayes, who’ll turn 2 in January, was not having it. Jessica, 38, carried the crying toddler in her arms

Jessica and Cash, 40, looked like the perfect, seasonally dressed family as they made their way to the tree lot. The Fantastic Four star wore a navy coat with black, chunky boots. She had a cup of coffee in her hand. Cash wore a casual blue sweatsuit as he carried his son in his arms.

Hayes looked Christmas-ready in Fair Isle print leggings with a matching seater. Haven wore a sky blue leggings and sweatshirt set with white polka dots, while Honor matched her parents in navy.

The family was all smiles as they browsed the Christmas goods. Cash picked up a big Santa Claus doll, but it seems they left without a tree.