Sun's Out, Guns Out!

Hugh Jackman Flashes His Ripped Abs On Shirtless Beach Run

The A-lister got in an early morning workout.

Credit: BACKGRID

Hugh Jackman showed off his muscular torso with an early morning beach workout which included a swim and run.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actor is back home in Bondi Beach, Australia.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The chilly waters appeared to be no match for the action star.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hugh is no stranger is intense workouts. He told the LA Times for his Wolverine role, "I do about 2 1/2 hours of training a day when getting ready for the role, and foodwise I eat more, but I eat a lot stricter."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

He gave a snippet of routine: "I do heavy weights in the morning for about an hour, and then I do 45 minutes of higher-volume lifting in the afternoon."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 49-year-old also dances, bikes, and chases around his kids for cardio.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

