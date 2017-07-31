Hugh Jackman Flashes His Ripped Abs On Shirtless Beach Run

Hugh Jackman
showed off his muscular torso with an early morning beach workout which included a swim and run.
The actor is back home in Bondi Beach, Australia.
The chilly waters appeared to be no match for the action star.
Hugh is no stranger is intense workouts. He told the LA Times for his Wolverine role, "I do about 2 1/2 hours of training a day when getting ready for the role, and foodwise I eat more, but I eat a lot stricter."
He gave a snippet of routine: "I do heavy weights in the morning for about an hour, and then I do 45 minutes of higher-volume lifting in the afternoon."
The 49-year-old also dances, bikes, and chases around his kids for cardio.