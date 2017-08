Heidi Montag Exposes Growing Baby Bump In Barely-There Bikini

Pregnant Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are enjoying every last minute of just the two of them!

The former Hill stars are vacationing in Hawaii before they give birth to their first baby in October.

Montag and Pratt posed for the cameras while taking a dip in the pool.

The mother-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a black bikini.

The couple, who have been married for eight years, have both admitted to being overjoyed at their upcoming addition to the family.

“Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her,” Pratt told Us Weekly. “She has planned for and thought about this.”